High-scoring games come with big lessons.
After losing 86-55 to Belton on Friday night, Ellison turns its attention to next Friday’s crosstown rivalry game against Killeen.
“All of our playmakers made big plays,” said Eagles head coach Todd Wright. “We ran the ball well, we threw the ball well, and that group can go out and score against anybody, so that was good to see.
“We did some good things kicking-wise, but we’ve got to find a way to play some good defense. And if we do that, then we’ll have a chance next week. And if we don’t, then we’ll have to rely on the offense to go score.”
Tye Hill ran for 121 yards on 12 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown to put the Eagles on the board in the first 19 seconds of the game. He added another 27 yards on two catches.
Breezion Spiller threw for 256 yards and completed 18 of 30 passes. He also ran another 127 yards on 11 carries, including three touchdowns in the first half.
“I know that my team loves me like I love them,” said Spiller. “So they know that whatever I do on the field is for them.”
Greg Cooke had 128 yards on eight catches, including two touchdowns, and David Carey ran for 92 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Kahlid Mendez caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Spiller in the middle of the third quarter.
“The third quarter lasted forever,” said Wright. “When you score that many times — 141 points combined — and the clock is stopped, it’s going to be a three-hour-plus game.
“But you just keep fighting and doing the best we can and, hopefully, from a pride standpoint, our defensive kids will see it and defensive coaches will see it and we’ll come out Monday ready to play Killeen.”
The Eagles know the Roos are a good team with a strong offense that can run and throw the ball, but Wright hopes the spirit of rivalry week will ignite the fire in his team to take the win.
Ellison also heads into the matchup knowing it is not out of the race for the final postseason spot just yet.
“I know my team. After this loss, we know what we need to do in practice to make up for this,” said Spiller. “But we’re OK. We just have to stay strong and dedicated to this game to win.
“We can still be city champs. We still have an opportunity to go to the playoffs so as long as we do what we know and have been doing. We’ll be OK.”
The Eagles (3-6, 3-4) return to Leo Buckley Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on the visitor side Friday to face the Kangaroos (4-4, 3-3).
“If we find a way to win it, it’ll come down to points for that fourth slot,” said Wright. “So there’s something to fight for.
“And for the seniors, it could possibly be their last game. So, hopefully, they’ll come out and lead this week in practice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.