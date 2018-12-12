HARKER HEIGHTS — Thanks to a strong showing at the free-throw line, Harker Heights made a late surge to victory.
After going back and forth all evening with visiting Ellison, the Lady Knights closed the District 12-6A contest with an 11-2 outburst, including seven free throws, to win 48-41.
Emri Lovell, Angelique Morgan, Brielle Dorsey and Celise Bobbitt each connected from the charity stripe during the fourth quarter, helping ruin a 10-point, seven-rebound, three-assist outing by Ellison junior Alina Simon.
Bobbitt scored a game-high 13 points to go with three rebounds, while Morgan finished with 10 points.
Harker Heights (5-6, 2-2) held a 14-12 advantage after the first quarter, and the Lady Knights went into halftime up 23-20 before Ellison (6-10, 1-3) took a 34-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
DISTRICT 12-6A GIRLS
- Belton 41, Temple 34
- Copperas Cove 67, Waco 35
- Harker Heights 48, Ellison 41
- Killeen 35, Shoemaker 28
