A new basketball season began Wednesday as area girls teams were allowed to start practicing.
Thanks to the University Interscholastic League’s recent realignment, many changes will go into effect this year.
The most significant comes in the district itself.
District 12-6A is comprised of nine teams — Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Ellison, Shoemaker, Belton, Temple, Waco and Waco Midway.
“Nine is actually going to be a challenge,” Ellison head coach Sherry McKinnon said, “but I’m actually excited that we’re closer and don’t have to go out to San Angelo.”
As the district grows, however, so does the competition with only four teams advancing to the postseason.
“You definitely have to accumulate a lot of wins,” Killeen head coach Jennifer Graham said. “Getting Temple into our district is a huge factor, especially considering they went so far last year in their playoff season.”
In previous years, girls and boys teams played at opposite locations, but this season, district competition will be comprised of doubleheaders with the girls playing at 6:30 p.m. and the boys’ game following at 8 p.m.
“It brings a lot of people into the stands,” Graham said. “Fans have to come early because when the capacity level hits, that’s it, especially for the rivalry games. Those games are going to be packed.
“I think it brings the crowd together and for the kids who want to play collegiately, I think it helps having that environment as well.”
McKinnon echoed the sentiment.
“I think it will impact crowd size tremendously,” she said, “and I think for
the good of the game.”
The Lady Eagles won the District 8-6A championship last season, finishing with a 23-9 overall record and going 13-1 in district, but they must contend with losing six players to graduation.
“After winning the district championship,” McKinnon said, “it’s hard to stay on top, but we’ve been there before.
“These kids are resilient, and they never cease to amaze me.”
Senior teammates Amani Bradshaw and Marliah Johnson have already been named captains by McKinnon.
“They have at least three years varsity experience now,” McKinnon said, “and they know what is expected, so they’re stepping up to the plate.”
With gaps to fill on the floor, some new faces from the sub-varsity levels could bring breakout performances for Ellison.
Ariana Faulk is one junior that has impressed McKinnon.
“She’s going to surprise some people,” McKinnon said.
The Lady Kangaroos are coming off a 14-16 overall showing last year, including a 5-9 showing in district.
“This is the senior group I’ve been waiting for,” Graham said. “There are a lot of leaders, a lot of experience and about three or four kids who have been on varsity for at least three years.”
Killeen brings a lot of experience with eight seniors on the roster, including guards Cierra Penn, Meleanna Williams and Jaya Loney.
“Like I said, I’ve been waiting on this senior group,” Graham reiterated. “They were very well-known when they left the junior high level and they came here.
“This is their time, this is their year.”
