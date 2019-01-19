Sierra Brooks did not do everything for Harker Heights, bus she did a little bit of everything.
The Lady Knights sophomore guard recorded a game-high 18 points, scoring including 11 after halftime, to go with five assists, four rebounds and two steals, helping Harker Heights beat Ellison 57-46 on the road.
The win edged the second-place Lady Knights another step closer to a playoff spot. They lead fifth-place Killeen by three games with four remaining for both.
After a low-scoring first quarter ended in a 9-9 tie, the Lady Knights built a 28-25 advantage by halftime.
Then, Brooks got hot.
She scored seven points in the third quarter punctuated by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the period as Harker Heights’ cushion inflated to 43-34.
The lead grew to 16 points, 56-40 in the fourth quarter.
While Brooks delivered for Harker Heights (20-7, 9-3 District 12-6A), she was not alone.
Celise Bobbitt finishes with 10 points and eight rebounds, Brielle Dorsey added eight points and six rebounds, and Cynaye Bobbitt tallied six points and five assists.
Di’Ambria White and Evelyn Lorenzo shared team-high scoring honors for Ellison (9-17, 5-7) with seven points apiece.
Harker Heights will look to maintain the momentum Tuesday at home against Waco, Ellison travels to Shoemaker.
Ellison boys 81, Harker Heights 54
Chandler Sutton, Shamir Bogues and Amir Davis dominated early, scoring all of Ellison’s points in the first half, and the Eagles cruised to a victory against visiting Harker Heights.
With Ellison’s standout trio delivering, the Eagles opened a 37-23 advantage by halftime, and the Knights never got closer than within 15 points in the second half.
Bogues and Sutton combined to score all of Ellison’s 14 first-quarter points before Davis posted a dozen points in the second quarter on 4-of-6 shooting.
Eagles junior Nehemiah Nuckolls was the first player outside of the trio to score, registering a three-point play with 6 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Nuckolls finished with 17 points as Ellison (21-6, 8-2 District 12-6A) claimed sole possession of second place in the district standings heading into Tuesday’s game at No. 18 Shoemaker
Harker Heights (11-16, 2-8) was led offensively by Jairus Cherry and Kielan Smith, who finished with 12 points apiece.
The Knights host Waco on Tuesday.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS
- Belton 43, Temple 19
- Copperas Cove 57, Waco 30
- Harker Heights 57, Ellison 46
- Killeen 45, Shoemaker 33
