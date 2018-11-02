The city’s biggest cross-town rivalry meets again tonight as Ellison heads to Leo Buckley Stadium to face Killeen.
The Kangaroos and Eagles are both aiming to take a step toward capturing District 12-6A’s final playoff berth.
Killeen (4-4, 3-3) is coming off its bye with every intention of getting back in the win column after suffering consecutive losses against Temple and Belton before the break.
The last time Killeen was the home team, it fell 35-13 to Waco Midway despite quarterback James Terry throwing for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 11 completions.
The Eagles (3-6, 3-4) are also looking to gain another win after back-to-back losses against the Panthers and Belton with the hopes of using their bye next week to prepare for a playoff run.
Last week, Ellison hosted Belton, and the two teams combined for 141 points — the most ever scored at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The Eagles lost 86-55 to the Tigers despite junior quarterback Breezion Spiller completing 18 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns.
Spiller also led the offense by rushing for 127 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, while senior running back Tye Hill ran for 121 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown to put Ellison on the scoreboard in the first minute of the game.
Killeen leads the series 6-4 over the last decade, but Ellison won last year’s encounter 45-20.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
