The school year may be coming to a close, but the Killeen Independent School District is offering a variety of athletic camps throughout the summer months.
Each of the four KISD high schools will host a strength and conditioning camp all summer, along with specialty sports camps throughout June and July.
All the specialty sports camps and strength camps are run in sessions depending on age or skill interest.
Registration forms and session schedules for each camp are available online at www.killeenisd.org/athletics_.
All camp fees cover the cost of instruction and include a T-shirt.
KILLEEN HIGH
The Kangaroos speed and strength camp will run Monday through Thursdays starting June 10 in the Killeen weight room.
The camp fee is $40 for the weightlifting, agility, flexibility and speed training instruction for all sports. Instruction will be provided by Killeen High coaches.
Economically disadvantaged students may be eligible for a scholarship, for more details call 254-336-0157.
For more information contact coach Neil Searcy (254-336-0429) or email (neil.searcy@killeenisd.org) or coach Maurice Lane (254-336-0430) or email (maurice.lane@killeenisd.org).
The Lady Roos volleyball skills camp will be Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon in the Killeen High gym.
Students entering grades 5 through 8 and are interested in learning to play or improving their skills are invited to attend the camp hosted by the Killeen coaching staff.
Bring cash or money order for the camp fee of $25 to the Killeen gym between 4 and 5 p.m. daily as early registration in ongoing in the Killeen gym.
Day of camp registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The Killeen Girls and Boys Basketball Camp will also run Monday and Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Roos gym.
The Camp is open to all students entering grades 5 through 9. The camp fee is $30.
Coach Dana Hatch will host a volleyball camp open to all incoming ninth through 12th graders from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Killeen High gym July 29 through 31.
Hatch has 38 years of experience coaching high school and college volleyball and has coached 30 years of summer camps at various universities, including Texas, Baylor and SMU.
She coached Austin High School to a 5A state championship and was nominated as a Texas Girls’ Coaches Association Coach of the Year. Hatch was also a two-time TGCA All-Star Coach.
The fee for the three-day camp is $70. For more information, contact Kecia Davis at 979-732-1111 or email Kecia.Davis@killeenisd.org.
ELLISON
The Eagles and Lady Eagles annual basketball camp will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 3-5.
The Ellison Eagles Basketball Camp is a three-day camp led by experienced coaches who will help foster cooperative learning and enthusiasm.
The camp will help players of various skill levels develop and improve while understanding the techniques of the game.
Boys and girls will receive fundamental instruction, individual development, and the experience of team competition.
The camp is open to students entering grades 3 through 9 and costs $55 per camper.
The Eagles summer strength and conditioning camp will meet in the Ellison weight room starting June 10 and will run weekly Monday through Thursday.
The camp fee for the summer is $40.
For more information contact Gary Carr (gary.carr@killeenisd.org/254-245-7966), Todd Wright (todd.wright@killeenisd.org/832-455-3351), or Sarah Stolley (sarah.stolley@killeenisd.org/254-258-0923).
The Lady Eagles Volleyball Camp will be held in the Eagles gym from July 22-24. The cost is $40. Registration and payment need to be completed online.
The camp link can be found at forms.gle/nXQwgyBLf1uCKA6g9.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Knights have six camps this summer starting with the 2019 Youth Football Camp on Monday.
The three-day camp is open to future Knights entering the first through eighth grades interested in developing the fundamental skills necessary for football.
Campers will meet at the Knights field house and will receive instruction from the Harker Heights varsity football coaches and former players.
The camp offers instruction on offense, defense and special teams.
The registration form is available online at the Killeen ISD Athletics website and has a camp fee of $50.
For more information, contact coach Jerry Edwards at 254-336-0860 or e-mail jerry.edwards@killeenisd.org.
The Knights Strength and Conditioning Camp also begins Monday and is open to students entering grades 7 through 12.
Those interested will meet in the Knights field house three days a week.
The camp fee is $40. For more information contact coach Garson Skelton at 254.336.0860 or email garson.skelton@killeenisd.org.
The Harker Heights Lady Knights Volleyball Camp is June 24-26 for incoming first through eighth graders.
The future Lady Knights camp cost is $50.
All incoming Harker Heights freshmen interested in playing volleyball in the fall can attend the 2019 Freshman Camp on July 29-30.
The fee for the ninth grade camp is $40.
For more information on either camp, contact Coach Alina Wilder at 254-336-0860 or email alina.wilder@killeenisd.org.
July starts with the Knights basketball camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Knights gym.
The camp will run July 1-3 and campers will learn offense, defense, and player development skills from Harker Heights varsity coaches and collegiate players.
The cost is $75. For more information, call 254.336.0800 or e-mail celneque.bobbitt@killeenisd.org or shirretha.nelson@killeenisd.org.
The Knights Soccer Academy Summer Camp 2019 will kick off July 22 at the Summit Soccer Complex at 401 N. Amy Lane in Harker Heights.
Future Knights entering grades 1 through 9 will develop fundamental skills necessary for soccer, including passing, receiving, dribbling, shooting, and defending.
The four-day camp will run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and the fee is $75.
For more information, email coach Chris Padilla at Christopher.padilla@killeenisd.org.
All 2019 Harker Heights freshman interested in playing football are invited to attend the Freshman Football Academy on Aug. 2 at the Knights field house.
The all-day event will run from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and includes lunch and a snack. The cost is $50.
This one-day event is geared toward preparing incoming ninth graders for the football season. During the camp, each camper is given a locker, lock, laundry belt and equipment for the upcoming school year.
A full schedule of the day and the registration form is available on the Killeen ISD Athletics website.
All fees can be paid with a check made out to the Knights Booster Club.
SHOEMAKER
The Grey Wolves summer strength and conditioning “Pack Camp” starts Monday in the Shoemaker field house.
All athletes in all sports entering grades 7 through 12 are encouraged to attend.
A one-time fee of $40 will cover the summer camp, but economically disadvantaged students may be eligible for a scholarship. Contact 254-336-0157 for details.
The Lady Grey Wolves Basketball Camp is June 10-12 for incoming fifth through ninth graders.
The camp fee of $30 includes snacks, a camp shirt, a participation certificate, individual awards, daily skill instruction and fundamental work.
The camp starts at 9 a.m. in the Shoemaker gym. Email coach Michelle Alderson at Michelle.Alderson@killeenisd.org for information.
The Little Wolf football camp for athletes entering grades 7-9 will be July 31 and Aug. 1 at the Shoemaker field house.
Registration for this free camp starts at 8 a.m. with instruction from 9 a.m. to noon.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
For more information, contact Roy Locks at 832-338-1272, Richard Daniels at 254-466-2012 or Toby Foreman at 409-543-5372.
KILLEEN ISD
The inaugural Killeen ISD Track Camp will be June 10-12 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Students entering first through 12th grade2 and interested in learning about any track and field events are encouraged to attend.
The camp will be conducted by Ellison, Harker Heights, Killeen, and Shoemaker track and field coaches, as well as collegiate runners.
The camp fee is $50 and can be paid by check made to the Knights Booster Club.
Early registration is encouraged.
