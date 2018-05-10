Killeen Independent School District is offering all incoming seventh-, ninth- and 11th-grade student athletes the opportunity to receive a free physical on Thursday.
“Last year, we had 900 students take advantage of these free physicals,” KISD chief communications officer Terry Abbott said in an email. “It’s a great benefit to our students.”
While the event is held to help athletes, it also allows the district’s athletic trainers to ensure all necessary paperwork is completed and secured before summer workouts begin.
All athletic trainers are required by the University Interscholastic League to keep a physical on file for all students who participant in any athletics at both the high school and middle school levels.
Because the UIL requires medical questionnaires and physicals to be completed and updated by a medical doctor prior to athletes’ seventh-, ninth- and 11th-grade years, the school district is limiting the free physicals to students entering those grades.
The free event will start at 5 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on Scott and White Drive with doctors from all surrounding Scott & White clinics participating.
Scott & White has partnered with KISD over the last 25 years to bring these free physical events to students around the district.
Killeen ISD did note on the form sent home to parents in April that, due to strict guidelines, students with a heart murmur or anyone who has a single organ (one kidney, one lung, etc.) would need to see their personal physicians to complete their physicals.
