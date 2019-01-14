After weeks of climbing in the state rankings, Lampasas finally fell.
Since debuting in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A poll earlier this season, the Lady Badgers refused to slide, winning 11 consecutive games en route to reaching 11th in last week’s rankings.
Liberty Hill, however, ended Lampasas’ streak.
The Lady Panthers, who had not lost to the Lady Badgers since 1999, pulled off a 64-56 upset last week, and the outcome caused Lampasas to drop eight spots to No. 19.
The Lady Badgers rebounded with a 60-35 victory at Taylor on Friday, but it was not enough to prevent the fall. Lampasas will look to begin working its way back up the polls Tuesday, when it hosts Burnet before traveling to play Austin Eastside Memorial on Friday.
Lampasas (23-4, 2-1 District 27-4A) was not the only area team to take a tumble in the rankings, though.
Like the Lady Badgers, Ellison suffered an unexpected defeat last week, losing 60-46 at Waco, and narrowly avoided consecutive losses for just the second time this season by beating Waco Midway 60-59 on Friday.
The 1-1 showing resulted in the Eagles (19-6, 6-2 District 12-6A) being eliminated from the top 25 after residing at No. 16 for the previous two weeks.
With Ellison’s departure, Shoemaker is the lone area team in the current Class 6A poll, holding its position at No. 18 for a third consecutive week.
The Grey Wolves (22-5, 7-1) opened last week with a bye before collecting a lopsided 53-31 victory at Temple on Friday. Shoemaker hosts Belton Tuesday and travels to Killeen on Friday.
On Jan. 22, Shoemaker plays Ellison in a rematch of the Grey Wolves’ only district defeat. The Eagles beat Shoemaker 70-60 on Dec. 14.
With the playoffs approaching, District 12-6A boys teams will soon begin eyeing potential postseason opponents from District 11-6A, where Rockwall resides. The Yellowjackets are ranked No. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.