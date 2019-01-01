Lampasas continues to make history under second-year head coach Mark Myers after winning the Troy Christmas Classic last week.
With Friday’s 61-46 victory against the host Lady Trojans, the Lady Badgers improved to 21-3 overall, becoming the program’s first team to eclipse the 20-win plateau since 1999.
Along with the success on the court, Lampasas maintained its spot at No. 12 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A poll.
The Lady Badgers open District 27-4A play Friday at Salado.
Gatesville also remained ranked, but the Hornets slid four spots to No. 20 after going 2-3 and finishing fourth in the Brownwood tournament.
The outcomes drops Gatesville’s overall record to 12-8 as it prepares to begin its District 18-4A schedule Friday against Lorena.
The Hornets’ district rival Waco Connally is ranked third in the state. The teams will play Jan. 15 at Connally.
In the Class 6A boys poll, Ellison and Shoemaker both fell in the polls.
The Eagles, who lost to TAPPS 6A No. 1 Tomball Concordia Lutheran 90-63 in the championship contest of the Conroe tournament Saturday, fell from No. 14 to No. 16.
The Grey Wolves were downgraded three spots to No. 18 after placing third in the highly competitive Allen Holiday Tournament.
Both teams will resume their District 12-6A schedules today at 4 p.m.
Ellison (17-5) will travel to Killeen, while Shoemaker (19-5) is set to host Copperas Cove.
After having three district teams ranked for the past several weeks, the Eagles and Grey Wolves are the only squads remaining after Waco Midway tumbled all the way out of the poll. Last week, the Panthers were ranked No. 16 in the state.
Midway advanced to the Gold bracket in its home tournament, but lost to Mansfield Legacy and Converse Judson en route to being eliminated.
The Panthers travel to play Temple today.
