Clinging to slim playoff hopes, the Ellison Lady Eagles did their part in their season finale Friday, beating Killeen 65-58.
Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, they were eliminated from the District 12-6A playoff race when Belton won at Waco. But Ellison still may play a big role in the final district outcome.
The Lady Eagles’ victory removed Killeen from the driver’s seat in the race for the final playoff spot, and now Killeen needs help reaching the playoffs.
The Lady Roos entered the night in a fourth-place tie with Belton, and held the tiebreaker via their season sweep of the Lady Tigers.
But now Killeen is a game behind, and Belton can grab the final playoff spot with a home win over 12-6A leader Waco Midway on Tuesday.
The Lady Roos can now only get in by beating Waco at home on Tuesday while Belton loses.
Alina Simon scored 15 points as Ellison beat its crosstown rival in its season finale. The Lady Eagles have a bye Tuesday, the final day of the regular season.
The Lady Eagles (13-17, 8-8 12-6A) led the Lady Roos 38-21 at halftime after taking off with a 21-8 lead in the first quarter. Killeen (18-15, 8-7) posted 22 points in the third quarter, led by senior Meleanna Williams.
Ellison found itself in early foul trouble with 16 team fouls in the first half. Chrya Thompson and Arrianna Faulks both fouled out in the fourth quarter and the Lady Eagles ended the night with a total of 31 fouls.
Although Killeen rallied within 10 points of the Lady Eagles late in the final quarter, the Lady Roos were unable to capitalize from the free-throw line, finishing the night 17-of-36.
Senior Amani Bradshaw capped off her final home game as a Lady Eagle with 10 points.
Williams finished with 17 points for the Lady Roos. Cierra Penn added 12, and Alexus Whiteside 11.
ELLISON 65, KILLEEN 58
Killeen (58)
Whiteside 11, Penn 12, Williams 17, Upshaw 5, Hendricks-Bell 8, Loney 5.
Ellison (65)
Simon 15, Faulks 5, Lorenzo 9, Bradshaw 10, M.Norman 8, Mobley 6, Thompson 2, Whyte 4, Brown 6.
Killeen 8 13 22 15—58
Ellison 21 17 14 13—65
3-Point Goals—Killeen 0, Ellison 1 (Lorenzo). Free throws—Killeen 17-36, Ellison 8-19. Fouled Out—Faulks, Thompson. Total Fouls—Killeen 19, Ellison 31. Technicals—None.
Records—Killeen 18-15, 8-7 12-6A; Ellison 13-17, 8-8.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS
- Belton 39, Waco 33
- Copperas Cove 63, Waco 50
- Ellison 65, Killeen 58
- Waco Midway 58, Temple 45
