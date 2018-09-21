Waco — Third down was Ellison’s worst nightmare.
Ellison (1-3, 1-1 District 12-6A) imploded early and Waco Midway (2-1, 2-0) took advantage of the situation, defeating the Eagles 56-27 in district action at Panther Stadium.
The Ellison defense looked stout in the first quarter, but the offense wasn’t able to get going.
The Eagles forced two turnovers — an interception by Mike Adams and a fumble recovery by Jamarion Albert — but no points came from either takeaway.
Ellison struggled on third down and found itself in fourth and long too many times.
The Eagles were forced to punt four times in the first half, and they attempted to fake a punt but were unsuccessful.
A Breezion Spiller punt placed the Midway offense on its own 1-yard line with 1 minute, 58 seconds remaining in the second quarter, and the Panthers began to march.
With 32 seconds remaining in the first half, Midway running back James Fulbright eluded the Ellison defense for a 29-yard touchdown run, which was his second of the game.
Trailing 15-0, Spiller connected with Greg Cooke on a 47-yard pass that set the Eagles up on the Midway 16-yard line. Ellison elected to kick the field goal, but disaster would strike.
Midway blocked the field goal, and Parker Nall scooped the ball up and took it 84 yards for a Panthers’ touchdown as the clock expired.
Ellison found itself down 22-0 at halftime and forced to give Midway the ball to start the second half.
The Eagles were finally able to find the end zone with 8:28 remaining in the third quarter, when Spiller hit Hill for a 64-yard touchdown pass, but a momentum shift wasn’t in reach.
J.J. Davis took the ensuing kickoff 71-yards for another Midway touchdown and extended the Panthers lead to 36-8.
Ellison’s offense would score once more as Spiller ran into the corner of the end zone from two yards out, but the Eagles still trailed 50-14.
The Eagles’ defense forced two more turnovers in the fourth quarter — an interception that set up the Spiller score and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Midway was able to counter every positive play made by Ellison in the game, and the Eagles put themselves in too deep of a hole to recover.
Ellison will host Copperas Cove on Thursday at 7 p.m., and Midway will travel across town to face Waco on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
???
HOLLAND — The Holland Hornets beat the Florence Buffaloes 45-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.