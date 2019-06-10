Killeen Independent School District summer athletic camps continue this week with strength and conditioning, track and basketball.
The Lady Grey Wolves 2019 summer basketball camp tips off today from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Shoemaker High gym and is open to incoming fifth through ninth grade girls.
Campers will receive a participation certificate. The camp will also include individual awards while focusing on daily skill instruction and fundamental work over the three days.
The inaugural KISD High School Summer Running Camp will go from 3 to 6 p.m. today through Wednesday.
Track and field coaches from all four KISD high schools come together with collegiate runners to conduct the camp at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Each day will focus on various areas of track and field, including running mechanics, field event specialty training and running specifics.
Kids entering grades 1 through 12 and curious about trying the long jump, triple jump, high jump, shot put, discus, pole vault or improving their running are invited to attend.
The $50 camp fee can be paid by check made payable to “Knights Court Booster Club.”
Harker Heights and Shoemaker begin the second week of strength and conditioning training while Killeen and Ellison open the doors to their weight rooms this morning to kick off their summer training.
The Grey Wolves Pack Camp, the Eagle Summer Strength and Conditioning Camp and the Kangaroo Speed and Strength Camp are all held four days a week at their respective campuses.
The Knights summer training camp is Monday through Wednesday each week with open lift days on Thursday.
Each camp is broken down into various training sessions.
All high school athletes attending the Killeen strength camp for all sports, girls and boys, are scheduled for the 7-to-8:30 a.m. session in the Killeen weight room.
Session two will run from 8:30 to 10 a.m. for middle school girls and boys in all sports.
The 4-to-5:30 p.m. session is open to boys and girls all attending summer school.
Ellison’s Eagle camp will meet in the high school weight room with volleyball training scheduled from 7 to 8 a.m. This session is open to all future Lady Eagles volleyball players entering grades 7 through 12.
Session three will run from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. for all Ellison High School football players.
All other sports athletes in middle school, as well as high school boys and girls, are scheduled for the 8 to 10 a.m. second session.
For more information on Killeen ISD summer athletic and strength training camp schedules, go to killeenisd.org/athletics_.
