The area-round playoff schedule is set, and both local Class 6A teams will be tested.
After earning bi-district victories Tuesday evening, No. 17 Shoemaker and Ellison will each be rewarded with second-round opponents ranked highly in the state poll.
The Grey Wolves, who defeated Rockwall Heath 67-49 to claim the bi-district title, will face defending state champion Allen.
The Eagles are ranked fifth in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll after improving to 33-3 with a 71-50 victory against Abilene Wylie in the first round.
Shoemaker is 31-5 overall.
The game will be played Friday at Italy High School. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Ellison (27-7) drew an equally difficult challenge.
On the heels of ousting Longview with a 47-43 win in Tuesday’s bi-district game, the Eagles will play No. 4 Dallas Jesuit (28-5) on Friday. The Mustangs beat Sachse 71-39 to advance.
Ellison and Jesuit will play for the area-round championship Friday at 7:30 p.m. at West High School.
Should the Grey Wolves win, they would play the winner between No. 8 Rockwall and Plano West, while a victory for Ellison would put it in a regional quarterfinal contest against either No. 7 South Garland or District 12-6A rival Waco Midway.
Salado is also set to resume its playoff run after defeating Wimberley 66-55 in its Class 4A opener Tuesday.
The outcome places the Eagles (24-7) in an area-round game against Navasota. The Rattlers (17-10) defeated Wharton 61-21 to advance.
The contest will be played Friday at Cameron Yoe High School at 7:30 p.m.
