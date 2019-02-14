Their fates are sealed.
After spending an entire season working toward this point, the boys basketball playoffs are on the horizon, and the three area teams to qualify now know exactly where their road to a state title will begin.
Class 6A No. 17 Shoemaker (30-5) brings a 12-game winning streak into its bi-district contest against Rockwall Heath (16-15).
The Grey Wolves, who went 15-1 en route to a district championship, have not lost since suffering a 47-45 loss at No. 16 Austin Lake Travis on Dec. 29.
The Hawks finished fourth in District 11-6A despite closing the season with four consecutive victories.
The playoff opener is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Waxahachie High School.
Ellison and Salado are also set to begin their playoff runs Tuesday.
Ellison (26-7) will face Longview at 7:30 p.m. at Fairfield High School, while Salado opens against Wimberley at 7 p.m. at Austin’s Concordia University.
Ellison will attempt to eclipse last year’s postseason showing, when it reached the third round before being eliminated by eventual state champion Allen.
The Lobos (26-8) enter as the No. 3 seed from District 11-6A after closing the regular season with a pair of losses to Mesquite and No. 8 Rockwall.
Outside of a district-opening loss to No. 22 Liberty Hill and a 77-72 defeat at Taylor to begin the month, Salado (22-7) went unscathed through District 27-4A, placing second in the standings.
But it was not easy.
Five of the Eagles’ eight district victories were determined by five points or fewer, including three decided by three points or fewer.
Wimberley is 17-16 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.