It was a battle to the very end.
J’Wan Roberts sealed No. 16-ranked Shoemaker’s 63-58 victory with a dunk as the Grey Wolves outlasted Ellison on Tuesday night at home to avenge their only loss in District 12-6A play.
“I like that fact that Nasir Kirk stepped up the first half,” said coach Brandon Gilbert. “Without him, Jalen Childs and Romeo Postell, we’d probably be down 20 because we had a hard time scoring.”
Houston-commit Roberts led the Grey Wolves (25-5, 10-1 12-6A) with 16 points in the fourth quarter after they trailed 41-37 at the end of three. But it was his back-to-back dunks in the last 30 seconds that had the home crowd going wild.
The Eagles (21-7, 8-3) kept the Grey Wolves within their sights the entire game, tying the score seven times, but Shoemaker answered each time with 3-pointers from Kirk, Postell and Ta’veon Sevaaetasi.
Chandler Sutton led Ellison with 15 points, while Nehemiah Nuckolls posted 14 and junior Shamir Bogues added 13.
Roberts finished the night with a game-high 23 points, Postell added 17 for the Grey Wolves while Kirk ended the night with 10 points.
Ellison dropped to third place behind Waco Midway and faces Temple at home Friday night. Shoemaker heads to Waco to face the Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.