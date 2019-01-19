Chandler Sutton, Shamir Bogues and Amir Davis dominated early, scoring all of Ellison’s points in the first half, and the Eagles cruised to an 81-54 victory against visiting Harker Heights on Friday.
With Ellison’s standout trio delivering, the Eagles opened a 37-23 advantage by halftime, and the Knights never got closer than 15 points in the second half.
Bogues and Sutton combined to score all of Ellison’s 14 first-quarter points before Davis posted a dozen points in the second quarter on 4-of-6 shooting.
Eagles junior Nehemiah Nuckolls was the first player outside of the trio to score, registering a three-point play with 6 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Nuckolls finished with 17 points as Ellison (21-6, 8-2 District 12-6A) claimed sole possession of second place in the district standings heading into Tuesday’s game at No. 18 Shoemaker
Harker Heights (11-16, 2-8) was led offensively by Jairus Cherry and Kielan Smith, who finished with 12 points apiece.
The Knights host Waco on Tuesday.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A BOYS
- Belton 44, Temple 32
- Ellison 81, Harker Heights 54
- No. 18 Shoemaker 67, Killeen 42
- Waco 50, Copperas Cove 42
