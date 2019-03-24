A day after Killeen High's Colin Price set two records at the San Angelo Relays, the Roos were back on Day 2 setting more records. And this time they were joined by Ellison.
Killeen's Vodrick Carter obliterated the triple jump record by more than 4 feet with a winning jump of 48 feet, 9 1/4 inches.
Carter topped the record of 44-7 1/4 set by Odessa Permian's Dexter Neboh in 2014. The rest of the top three Saturday also beat that mark. Ellison's Stacy Brown was the runner-up at 46-9. Midland's Preston Brockington finished third at 45-5 1/4.
It was also a personal best for Carter.
Ellison's Mike Adams set a record in the 400 meters with his 49.13-second finish. The old mark was 49.25 set by Round Rock's Terry Brown in 2013.
The Roos set a record in the 800 relay with a time of 1:28.08. That blasted a 2017 run of 1:28.78 by Abilene Cooper. Ellison was second at 1:28.58.
Ellison broke the 1,600 relay record with a time of 3:19.48. That easily topped the 2017 standard of 3:20.57 set by Big Spring.
Ellison wound up finishing second in the 20-team field, scoring 102 points, 19 behind champion Round Rock. The Roos placed fourth with 52 points.
Ellison finished second in the 400 relay, finishing in 42.33 behind Round Rock's record-setting 42.02.
Everitt Rogers earned another second-place finish for Ellison in the shot put. His top throw was 52-5. Del Rio's Oscar Rodriguez won with a record toss of 53-7. Rogers was just 2 1/2 inches off the old mark himself.
Heights boys win third meet
With top-two finishes in all three relays, the Harker Heights boys track team won for the third time in four meets this season.
The Knights finished with 122 points Friday in the Lakeview Centennial Patriots Relays in Garland. They finished 11 points ahead of the host school and 12 ahead of Garland Naaman Forest in the 10-team field.
The Knights won the 1,600 relay (3:23.87) and finished second to Centennial in the 400 and 800 relays. Heights clocked a 42.49 in the relay, and a 1:28.84 in the 800 relay.
Other wins for the Knights came from Caleb Brandon in the 400 (49.85), and Hezekiah Robinson in the triple jump (44-10).
Heights high jumpers Kielan Smith and Antonio Jolly took the top two spots with jumps of 6-0. Smith did it in fewer attempts to get the win.
The Knights also scored big in the 300 hurdles with Gerard Bryant (40.44) and Darian Stephens (41.31), finishing second and third.
Desean Hodge (22.76) was beaten by a hundredth of a second for second place in the 200.
The Lady Knights finished third in the girls meet behind Allen and Mesquite.
Heights got wins from Asia Hodge in the 100 (12.03) and Aimee Folger in the pole vault (9-0).
The Lady Knights placed second in the 800 and 400 relays.
Kayla Brown was beaten by 1 1/2 inches for the shot put title. Her top throw was 34-3.
SOFTBALL
LIBERTY HILL 6, SALADO 4: At Liberty Hill, the Lady Panthers took the lead with a five-run bottom of the second inning and held on for a District 27-4A victory Friday.
Rebecca Dockray had three hits and drove in two runs for Salado.
