The Shoemaker Lady Grey Wolves scored seven runs in th top of the seventh inning to beat Ellison 11-5 on Thursday at Ellison and complete a District 8-6A sweep of the Lady Eaglest.
When these two teams last met at Shoemaker at the beginning of the month, the Ellison kept the score tied until the Lady Wolves took the win with a walk-off hit in the seventh inning.
“We’ve been doing that all season,” Shoemaker coach Steve Mattox said, “whether we’re ahead or behind, it’s those late innings where our bats come alive.”
And it was in that seventh inning where it was like deja vu for the Lady Eagles.
Ellison took an early 1-0 lead over the Lady Wolves in the bottom of the first before Shoemaker starting pitcher Maddie Martinez knocked one into deep left field for an RBI in the top of the third to tie the score.
While the run came in, Martinez was thrown out trying to stretch her double into a triple.
“We knew, being a young team, that we were going to have these adversities,” Ellison head coach Brian Cotton said. “And so we make sure every day we come with the same kind of work ethic to improve each day.”
In Shoemaker’s big seventh inning, Ellison starter KD Trimble walked in a run before Makayla Scoggin brought in another run.
And the runs just kept coming.
With the bases loaded and only one out, the Lady Wolves added another two runs and were up 9-1 before Martinez was back at the plate.
She grounded a ball up the middle that bounced off the corner of second base and into the outfield, allowing another two runs to score and giving Shoemaker an 11-1 lead.
“If we work as a team, that’s what really helps us win,” Martinez said, “and being out there hyping each other up, it’s going to help us out there and have fun with the game.”
The Lady Eagles weren’t going down without a fight as Trimble had an RBI single to add another run to Ellison’s score.
First baseman Tiarra Rodriguez’s double brought home Trimble, and as Martinez went to make the throw to Wilson at home plate for the third out, she spiked the ball.
Wilson chased the ball down behind home plate but two more runs came in and Martinez was on the ground grabbing her right ankle with tears in her eyes.
After being evaluated and throwing a few practice pitches, Martinez was cleared to stay in the game and finished the game by striking out Dora Solis.
“Maddie pitched well tonight and everybody hit well tonight,” Mattox said.
The potential to not return to finish the game was there when Martinez went down but all the freshman could think about was finishing the game she started.
“I was very concerned because I love pitching,” Martinez said, “I was just really scared, but I just wanted to push through it.”
Cotton’s team is heavily made up of freshmen and sophomores whom he believes can learn from games like this,
“Compete,” he said, “it would be easy to go out and shut everything down, but you keep fighting to the end.”
In that last inning, Cotton saw his team keep fighting to the very last out.
“The girls stepped up,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.