Byrale Carter led Mary Hardin-Baylor with 22 points and eight rebounds as the Cru earned its first road win of the season, 75-68 over North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Bishops jumped to a quick five-point lead in the first half before UMHB scored 21 straight points to take a 16-point advantage.
