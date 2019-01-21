Then, there was one.
Several weeks ago, Shoemaker was on of four area teams recognized in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state polls, but the landscape has changed.
While other teams have suffered costly losses, the Grey wolves continue rolling, capturing their sixth consecutive victory and 11th win in 12 games Friday, when they defeated Killeen 67-42.
With the outcome, Shoemaker improves to 24-5 overall and 9-1 in District 12-6A, while also rising two spots in the Class 6A rankings to No. 16.
Ironically, the Grey Wolves’ opponent in tonight’s contest recently occupied the spot.
Ellison slid all the way out of the rankings after a 60-46 loss at Waco on Jan. 8, and despite winning three consecutive games since, the Eagles have not reemerged in the poll.
But that might change with a victory tonight.
Ellison (21-6, 8-2) could move into a tie atop the district standings with an upset similar to the one delivered in the first encounter with Shoemaker.
Paced by a pair of 20-point scorers in Chandler Sutton and Amir Davis, the Eagles dominated late en route to a 70-60 overtime victory against then-No. 15 Shoemaker on Dec. 14. The win catapulted Ellison into the state rankings, where they climbed as high as No. 14.
Tipoff for tonight’s game is set for 8 p.m. at Shoemaker.
Lampasas saw its reign in the Class 4A girls rankings come to a conclusion after losing two of its last four games.
On the heels of a 55-50 home loss to Burnet, the Lady Badgers slid out of the poll after entering last week ranked 19th. Two weeks ago, Lampasas sat at No. 11, but a 64-56 loss to Liberty Hill caused the Lady Badgers to slip eight spots.
Coming off a lopsided 81-20 victory at Austin Eastside Memorial, Lampasas will look to work its way back into the poll tonight, when it hosts Salado to open the second round of District 27-4A play. The Lady Badgers won the first-round game by 11 points, 52-41.
Although Shoemaker is the area’s only team recognized in the rankings, other squads of note appear.
In the Class 6A boys poll, Rockwall — a potential first-round opponent for District 12-6A teams — remains No. 8, while Liberty Hill is ranked 17th in the Class 4A boys poll. The Badgers travel to play the Panthers on Friday, while Salado hosts Liberty Hill on Jan. 29.
For the girls, Burnet moves to 25th in Class 4A after upsetting Lampasas, while Gatesville, which was ranked No. 17 a month ago, is one of only three teams not ranked in District 18-4A. Waco Connally sits at No. 11 with Lorena and Robinson following at No. 15 and No. 24, respectively.
The Hornets play at Lorena tonight and conclude district play with games against Connally (Feb. 1) and at Robinson (Feb. 5). Should Gatesville reach the postseason, a first-round contest against No. 9 Midlothian Heritage is possible.
