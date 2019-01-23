Alina Simon didn’t let Shoemaker have the ball Tuesday night.
The junior guard had five points, five steals, three assists and two rebounds as Ellison ran away with a 37-21 victory over Shoemaker and improved to 6-7 in District 12-6A.
“They’re resilient, those ladies, and we’ve talked about we’re going to fight to the end,” said Ellison coach Sherry McKinnon. “We’re not going to go down like that.
“We still know we got a chance at district, we just have to handle our business every night.”
Ellison moved within a game and a half of idle fourth-place Belton with three games remaining. The Lady Eagles travel to Belton (7-5 12-6A) next Tuesday and also have home games with Killeen (7-6) and Temple (5-7), two other teams vying for the final 12-6A playoff spot, before ending the season on a bye.
Simon helped the Lady Eagles take control with three consecutive steals to cap off an 8-0 run late in the first half.
“I think (Simon) bought into it,” said McKinnon. “And I think, it was one of her best defensive ball games tonight.”
The Lady Eagles got off to a hot start as they opened with a 9-0 run before the Lady Grey Wolves’ Alexa Velasquez dropped in a bucket from the outside to put Shoemaker on the board.
Ellison went on to lead 25-8 at halftime.
After the break, the Lady Wolves held Ellison to just six points in the third period, but only added a pair of free throws from Emi’jah Spencer and a 3-pointer from Trinity Smith.
“I think we did a better job of not giving them second opportunities,” said McKinnon. “For me, as a coach, I love when I can play all the kids and get them out there with quality playing time.”
Celeste Galloway added another shot from the outside in the final quarter but the Lady Grey Wolves couldn’t get past the Lady Eagles defense and fell to 0-12 in district.
Shoemaker heads to Waco on Friday to face the Lady Lions. Ellison returns home to host Temple.
ELLISON 37, SHOEMAKER 21
Ellison (37)
Simon 5, Lorenzo 3, Bradshaw 5, Satchel 4, M. Norman 2, Mobley 7, Bass 3, Thompson 2, Johnson 4, Whyte 2.
Shoemaker (21)
Velasquez 6, Galloway 3, Smith 5, Spencer 7.
Ellison 14 11 6 6—37
Shoemaker 3 5 5 8—21
3-Point Goals—Ellison 0, Shoemaker 4 (Velasquez 2, Galloway, Smith). Free throws—Ellison 7-21, Shoemaker 3-11. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Ellison 15, Shoemaker 18. Technicals—None.
Records—Ellison 11-16, 6-7 12-6A; Shoemaker 3-22, 0-12.
