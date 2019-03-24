Ethan Buchanan was at a loss for words as he tried to grasp the fact that he capped off his junior season at Ellison with 50 career goals.
Just one word came to mind: “Amazing.”
Ellison entered its final District 12-6A match against crosstown rival Killeen with a 3-10-2 district record Tuesday night with all eyes set on finishing victorious.
“We didn’t really have much to prove,” said head coach Niles Dunnells. “We just played, had fun and the seniors wanted to make something special.”
And a special night it was.
Not only did the Eagles conclude the season in the win column, the victory marked Dunnells’ 155th win at the helm of the Ellison soccer program.
Buchanan quickly got the Eagles ahead as he netted his first goal of the night in the first minute.
“He’ll have two, three defenders on him,” Dunnells explained, “but he’s not afraid to take them on in the box and take those opportunities.
“He’s quick and he does some great things for us.”
Just a shot shy of hitting his season goal, Buchanan fought throughout the first half to score, with three attempts on goal before the halftime break.
“I didn’t really notice (the school record) until I started looking at the numbers in the middle of the season,” Buchanan admitted. “After that, I just wanted to reach the highest and get better, get up to 50.”
While Buchanan has set the all-time scoring mark for Ellison, he sees the milestone as a group effort.
“If it wasn’t for my team, I wouldn’t be here right now,” he said. “Honestly, this is my team and I love them.
“They gave me all these goals that I’m lucky to have.”
Long before he represented Ellison, Buchanan started playing soccer for the Lions Club Park club when he was just 4 years old.
“I chose to play,” he admitted last season. “But my family played soccer, so they helped me stick with it.
“I love soccer, ever since I started playing.”
Family has influenced his game, directly and indirectly, from the beginning.
Buchanan wears jersey No. 7, the same number his dad wore when he played, and both his siblings played for Ellison.
“My brother, he’s in a poster in the school,” he noted. “And I wanted to be like him, somewhere remembered in Ellison.”
As a sophomore, Buchanan was selected first team all-district. This season, he tied the Eagles’ all-time scoring mark in January.
“I’ve been watching him play and really grow since he was a freshman,” Dunnells said. “And just seeing his ability and his finesse with the game, he’s just grown so much.
“He’s obviously a special player seeing that he’s just a junior and reaching 50 — that’s a special goal for anyone, so I’m real proud and real happy for him.”
That milestone goal came on a hat trick in the 61st minute to solidify the Eagles’ 3-1 win Tuesday night at home.
“I never really talked to him about the total of 50,” Dunnells admitted. “I talked to him about breaking the record of 31.
“And as he kept on scoring and scoring, he was closer to 50, so he probably realized where he was, and the team’s been keeping up with it too.”
The love of the game is what has driven Buchanan more than the idea of breaking records.
“The skill just came to me,” he said. “And as soon as I started to notice it, I started playing with the goal of just trying to get better and better.
“Every time I touch the field I just try to be better than the last time. That’s all I do.”
Closing the book on this chapter of his high school career, Buchanan couldn’t imagine achieving these goals with any other group of guys.
“I just love this team,” he admitted. “Every one of them on this team, they’re my friend and I love them all.”
“I think anytime that a record is being reached, (players) want to see that record be broken,” Dunnells said. “No matter if it’s goals or assists, whatever it is in, whatever sport.
“I think that was a big part of getting behind Ethan and knowing that he can do this, but at the same time not wanting to do it alone.”
To achieve the goal in the final game of the season, at home, was the cherry on top for Buchanan.
“Now that I got it, I just hope to keep it honestly,” he said, grinning from ear-to-ear after the game as the coaches presented him with the ball with which he scored No. 50. “I don’t even know how to explain it, it’s just great.
“It’s an amazing feeling right now.”
With the record set, and nine minutes left in the game, there was one thing the junior wanted to do to thank his teammates.
On senior night, Thomas Vinton had scored, but Buchanan was determined to get senior Kolton Peronto a goal of his own before the clock ran out.
With less than five minutes remaining, Peronto took a late penalty kick for the Eagles instead of Buchanan.
“That shows he cares about his teammates out there,” Dunnells said.
The Eagles finished seventh in the district standings and will graduate four seniors, and possibly lose Buchanan, next season.
He could end his high school career at a preparatory school, but wherever he ends up playing his senior year, the goal remains the same — continue to play at the next level.
“I can go higher next year,” he said. “I can reach more levels, get more goals.
“Then I just want to go to college, get my degree, became a teacher and coach somewhere at a school.”
