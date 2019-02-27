HARKER HEIGHTS — It was a perfect mistake.
Looking to take a step closer toward its first playoff appearance in more than a decade, time was running out for Ellison as it withstood an aggressive Harker Heights offense Tuesday evening.
After playing defense for a majority of the second half, the Lady Eagles worked the ball into their opponent’s penalty box, where Lessi Magee made a play.
It just was not the one she intended.
“I got the ball down the line,” the senior said, “and I was just planning on crossing it, but the cross didn’t go as planned, and I got lucky that we got a goal from it.
“It turned out to be beautiful.”
Magee’s shot flew off her foot and traveled past Harker Heights goalkeeper Brooke Frierson, bouncing off the far goalpost and ricocheting into the opposite side of the net with 5 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in regulation for the contest’s lone goal.
“That was just amazing the way it hit the post and went in,” Ellison head coach Rebecca Mayse said. “It was just a spectacular way to win a 1-0 game in the last five minutes.
“Lessi never gave up, and she made it happen for us.”
Neither team could find much space to work with in the first half as the squads combined for just eight shots on goal.
While each team created opportunities, neither could finish.
The Lady Knights delivered five shots before intermission with Trinity Enterkin’s coming the close to connecting, sailing over the goal from approximately 15 yards out early in the half.
Then, midway through the second half, Harker Heights produced an offensive flurry, living within striking distance of the Lady Eagles’ goal for several minutes. During the span, the Lady Knights had multiple scoring opportunities denied, including a pair of corner kicks by Kayla Donovan that narrowly missed finding their targets.
“We have a solid defense with all senior players who are reliable, dependable and they all just work really well together,” Mayse said.
“They played the offside trap amazing tonight, and they made some really intelligent moves on their own.”
The missed chances came back to haunt the Lady Knights, who fell to 3-7-1 with 10 points in District 12-6A, as Magee recorded her goal on just the sixth shot on goal for Ellison.
Harker Heights spent the final five minutes frantically attempting to score, but Magee was certain it would not happen.
“After our goal,” she said, “we knew that was exactly what we needed. We were motivated, and we knew that was it.
“We knew we just needed one goal, and once we got it, we just went from there, and it pushed us harder.”
Now, with Copperas Cove suffering a 3-0 loss to Waco, the fourth-place Lady Eagles (6-5-1) have 20 points — five more than the Lady Bulldawgs with four games remaining.
“We have 12 seniors on our team,” Magee said, “and none of us have made it to the playoffs. Since this is our last year, we really want to push as hard as we can to finally get there.
“We want to be able to say we helped Ellison make it to the playoffs again.”
