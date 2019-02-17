HARKER HEIGHTS — Lampasas made it all the way to the championship game Saturday in the KISD Invitational before falling to Rogers 2-0 at Harker Heights Community Park.
“It’s always nice in the beginning to play competitive teams,” said Lampasas coach Drew Cleavinger, “Your district is supposed to be your toughest, most important opponents, so you want to make sure that you have a tough preseason to prepare for your season and postseason.
“We have a tough district so, luckily, we get some preparation, but I always like to see some higher level teams and it gives us a chance to get better every single day.”
Ellison was the only Killeen ISD team to advance to the championship round of bracket competition Saturday morning.
Gold Bracket
Harker Heights and Lampasas both placed in the gold bracket after going undefeated in pool play.
Shoemaker ended the first two days of competition 2-1, which qualified the Lady Grey Wolves for the gold bracket.
They faced the Lady Badgers in the opening game Saturday afternoon.
Paytin Schuller had a sacrifice that allowed Collyn Schuricht to come home to score first for Lampasas in the bottom of the first inning.
After a single from Alana Ramos, Shoemaker’s Darlene Estrella knocked a low fly ball into center field for an RBI double to tie the game at 1.
Shoemaker starting pitcher Madalyne Martinez walked Monica Garza early in the bottom of the third inning.
Garza stole second, which put her in position to score when Cally Reding came up to the plate and hit a ground ball into left field for a single.
“We’re just excited; we’re playing some good softball,” said Cleavinger. “We’re taking advantage of good opportunities. We’re making some errors, but we’re not making errors when it counts.
“We’re just playing good ball and making sure we don’t allow anyone to capitalize on our mistakes.”
Before time expired, the Lady Badgers added two more runs for a 4-1 victory.
With its fifth straight win to start the tournament, Lampasas faced China Spring in the early afternoon for a spot in the title game.
The Lady Badgers shut out the Lady Cougars 2-0 before falling in the title game.
“This is a roller coaster of a game,” Cleavinger noted. “Sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down and it just takes one little thing to change the game.
“But these girls don’t let those moments get them down and they’re really enjoying the game; if you don’t enjoy it, it’s not worth playing.”
Harker Heights started bracket play against Leander Glenn.
It was a pitchers’ duel as both teams remained scoreless through two innings before Ja’lynn Swiney sent the ball deep into center field just short of the outfield fence for a double in the top of the third inning.
The Grizzlies infielders moved in as Lady Knights’ Hayley Brown went for a bunt, but the ball got away from the Glenn catcher and Swiney took advantage of the error.
Not realizing there was no backup at third base, the Grizzlies’ catcher threw the ball toward third and Swiney scored as the ball rolled into the outfield.
Heights didn’t hold the lead for long as the Grizzlies added five runs in the bottom of the inning and the Lady Knights couldn’t answer before time ran out in a 5-1 loss.
The Lady Knights resume District 12-6A play against Belton at home on Tuesday while the Lady Grey Wolves will host Temple at 7 p.m.
Silver Bracket
Killeen started the morning in the first round of the silver bracket against Pflugerville Connally.
The Cougars quickly scored two runs in the first inning.
Connally added five runs in the next two innings, aided by Lady Roos errors.
“I just want them to come out here and compete,” said Killeen coach Randy James. “Just keep working hard and slowly get rid of these mental errors we keep getting into a funk with.”
Down, but not out, Killeen came out swinging in the top of the fourth inning and was able to put four runs on the board.
Time ran out as the Lady Roos were eliminated from the tournament with a 7-4 loss.
“We’ve just got to get back to where we were in the beginning going through our scrimmages,” James noted. “We played really good ball, but we’ll get some players back that weren’t with us.
“As long as this team keeps fighting, we’re in good shape.”
Killeen heads to Copperas Cove on Tuesday to face the Lady Bulldawgs at 7 p.m.
Bronze Bracket
Ellison and Gatesville each had a first-round bye in their bracket before facing each other in the afternoon.
Both the Lady Eagles and the Hornets came in with a 1-2 tournament record, but only one could advance to the championship round to face Georgetown Gateway.
Gatesville struck first with a run in the top of the first inning, but Ellison quickly brought home five runs in its first at-bat.
“The communication was definitely up; the girls were talking,” said Ellison coach Brian Cotton. “They knew what to do when the ball was hit. That kind of plays into who we are.
“If we can be a team that talks to each other on the field, I think we’ll be successful.”
Trying to cut the deficit as much as possible, the Hornets added another run in the next inning but three balls that made contact with the batter were called dead.
Officials ruled that Gatesville batters were lifting their elbows and stepping in toward the ball in an effort to get the hit-by-pitch call.
Hornets coach Jaime Villarrial didn’t agree, but the umpire’s call stood.
Ahead 5-2, Ellison took off in the bottom of the second inning, scoring eight runs before time expired and advancing with a 14-2 victory.
“We lost to Waco, but coming out here and having a win like this really helps our confidence grow,” Cotton said. “The girls get to go out there in situations and now they understand how we should be playing.
“We’ll just take this momentum and see what we can do with it.”
The Lady Eagles appeared to carry that energy into the title game of the bronze bracket. They led Gateway 3-1 at the end of the first inning.
The Gators came back for a 4-3 lead in the third.
Later, Gateway added eight runs, all with two out, on the way to a 13-3 win.
Ellison resumes district play at Waco Midway on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
KISD INVITATIONAL
At Harker Heights Community Park
- Ellison 14, Gatesville 2
- Lampasas 2, China Spring 0
- Lampasas 4, Shoemaker 1
- Leander Glenn 5, Harker Heights 1
- Pflugerville Connally 7, Killeen 4
Championship game
- Rogers 2, Lampasas 0
