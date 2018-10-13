Jump-started by two early touchdown passes from junior Breezion Spiller, the Ellison Eagles soared to a 24-13 victory over Shoemaker on Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The loss was the 27th in a row for Shoemaker.
The Eagles (2-4, 2-2 12-6A) came out strong as the defense held the Grey Wolves (0-5, 0-3) to just 107 yards in the first half.
Spiller first connected with senior wide receiver Greg Cooke for an early Ellison touchdown and took an 8-0 lead after a 2-point conversion.
Spiller then found a wide open Khalil China for a 46-yard touchdown. The Eagles held a 16-0 lead with five minutes, 56 second left in the half after a second 2-point conversion.
With less than a minute left before the break, Shoemaker’s Jaylin Dixon tossed the ball to sophomore running back De’Andre Exford, who ran down the left sideline for 53 yards before being forced out of bounds.
A personal foul on Ellison defensive back Davorium Thompson set up the Grey Wolves with a first-and-10 on the Ellison 17.
After gaining another 2 yards, Dixon connected with wide receiver Claude Williams over the middle for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Shoemaker failed to convert the 2-point conversion and trailed the Eagles 16-6 at halftime.
The Grey Wolves started the second half with a 10-play drive that led to a touchdown from Devin Brown, which cut the Eagles lead to three, 16-13, in the middle of the third quarter.
Ellison responded with a 47-yard touchdown from Spiller. Tye Hill scored the Eagles’ third 2-point conversion of the night to give Ellison a 24-13 lead late in the quarter.
Shoemaker returns home to host Waco on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Ellison hits the road to face the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. in Temple.
