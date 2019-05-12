AUSTIN — Colin Price literally saw a bronze medal escape his grasp.
The Killeen senior slipped coming out of the blocks to begin his dash in the 110-meter hurdles at Saturday’s UIL Class 6A state track and field meet but recovered to cross the finish line third.
Or so he thought.
Mere minutes after being award a bronze medal for his performance, a challenge reversed the ruling, transforming Price’s 14.10-second showing into a fourth-place finish and stripping Price of the hardware.
The disappointment was only one obstacle Price was forced to overcome in the final meet of his high school career, though.
Hours before taking part in the race, the Houston commit tweaked a hamstring on his final attempt of the long jump and needed to be carted off the field for medical attention.
Following periods of stretching and rest, however, Price felt prepared.
“I felt good going into the race,” he said. “It pretty much came down to the fact that I felt I was supposed to be here.”
Price placed seventh in the long jump, clearing 23 feet, 2¾ inches, and he was not the only Killeen athlete to compete in a field event.
In the triple jump, Kangaroos senior Vodrick Carter finished sixth after clearing 48-1.
In other events, Ellison distance runner Ikel Hernandez placed seventh in the 800, crossing the finish line in 1:56.93.
Outside of Class 6A, Gatesville sent a trio of competitors to the Class 4A meet, including a pair of pole vaulters.
Hornets senior Kyle Stifflemire, who is committed to Texas Tech, was unable to cap off his high school career with a medal, placing fifth after posting a height of 14-6, while teammate Jordan Morse, a junior, was fifth (11-0) in her second consecutive appearance at state.
Sage Carson rounded out Gatesville’s athletes in attendance by throwing the discus 102-9 to place eighth.
