The Killeen Independent School District recently released its list of summer camps and will introduce the first KISD High School Summer Track Camp in June.
The three-day camp will be held at Leo Buckley Stadium from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 10-12 and is open to students in first through 12th grade.
Head track coaches from all four KISD high schools will run the event which aims to teach campers running mechanics, field event specialty training and running specifics.
With KISD having success in track and field, including four athletes from Ellison and Killeen set to compete at the state meet in Austin on Saturday, an interest in this specialized camp has become more in demand.
“I definitely think it’s grown,” Ellison head track coach Jared Shaw said of the popularity of the sport in the area.
In the last four years, the Eagles have sent at least one athlete to the state meet.
“It’s been a good run for us,” Shaw said. “But it’s not just us — Killeen, Harker Heights and Shoemaker have sent many athletes in recent years.”
Shaw sees the camp as a bridge between the sport and students who may be interested in competing but are unsure of what it takes to compete in specific field events.
Collegiate athletes and former KISD athletes will aid in conducting the camp. Among those Shaw has reached out to include Aubrey Kelly and Jyaire Shorter.
Kelly competed in discus for the Eagles, advancing to the regional meet three out of the four years he competed and qualified for state two of those years.
Shorter currently plays football for the University of North Texas as a wide receiver. He also anchored the 4x100-meter relay, 4x200 relay and the 4x400 relay while at Ellison.
“Having guys who just went through the process come and give back, its huge for those guys,” Shaw said.
The camp will focus on proper running, stretching and breathing techniques while also providing the opportunity for campers to try the long jump, the triple jump, shot put, discus and pole vault.
Registration is ongoing with a fee of $50. Checks are accepted and can be mailed with the registration form to Harker Heights High School.
The first 100 campers will receive a T-shirt but must have their registration paid by June 3.
The registration form is available online at www.killeenisd.org/athletics and can also be returned to Harker Heights High School’s front desk.
Walk-up registration will also be available on the first day of camp June 10 at 7:30 a.m.
“We’re hoping it’s something that can grow year in and year out,” Shaw said. “There’s lots of talent in the area that we’re trying to reach out to.”
