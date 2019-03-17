A public funeral service for Johnny “Lam” Jones is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Ebenezer Baptist Church at 1010 E. 10th Street in Austin. Viewing will be Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m. at Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel at 6204 S. 1st Street in Austin.
Jones, an Olympic gold medalist and former University of Texas star athlete from Lampasas, died Friday at the age of 60.
2 KISD basketballers to play in Austin all-star games
Shoemaker’s J’Wan Roberts and Ellison’s Amani Bradshaw are set to play in the Central Texas High School All-Star Games hosted by the NBA G League’s Austin Spurs.
Both players will represent the North teams in their respective games Tuesday at Cedar Park’s H-E-B Center before the Spurs host the Texas Legends at 7:30. The girls game is set for 1 p.m. The boys game follows at 2:15.
Roberts, a Houston signee, was recently named District 12-6A MVP.
For more information on the games and tickets, visit the Spurs Web site at austin.gleague.nba.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.