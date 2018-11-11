Chandler Sutton led four Eagles in double figures with 16 points and Ellison rolled to a 72-51 win at Austin Reagan in a season-opener Saturday.
Trendon Stewart added 15 points. Shamir Bogues had 11, and Khalil Grant 10.
Sophomores Stewart and Jayce Wright (nine points) combined for 24 points in their varsity debuts, helping the Eagles overcome the loss of returning all-district first-teamer Amir Davis, who sat out and is considered day-to-day with a sprained ankle.
The Eagles outscored Reagan in every period.
Ellison’s next game is its home opener Friday against Manor at 7 p.m.
