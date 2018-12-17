Lampasas reached new heights Monday, climbing to No. 11 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A girls poll.
The Lady Badgers moved up two spots in the rankings after blowing out Austin Savio 60-22 on the road and traveling to Luling, where they upset the then-Class 3A No. 21 Lady Eagles 73-65 last week.
With the victories, Lampasas (16-3) extends its winning streak to five consecutive games entering tonight’s home contest against Hutto. It will be the Lady Badgers’ final contest before the holiday break.
Lampasas resumes its schedule Dec. 27 at the Troy tournament.
Gatesville was also elevated in the rankings after prevailing in its lone contest last week.
On the heels of Friday’s 39-37 come-from-behind win against Brownwood, the Hornets rose to No. 17 in the Class 4A poll. Gatesville (10-4) was ranked No. 19 last week.
The Hornets, who also own a five-game winning streak, will attempt to defend their new position in the poll tonight, when they play at Mexia. Then, Gatesville will be idle until opening play at the three-day Brownwood tournament Dec. 27.
In the boys rankings, Shoemaker slid two spots to No. 17 in the Class 6A poll after suffering a 70-60 overtime loss to District 12-6A rival Ellison on Friday. It was the Grey Wolves’ first loss since suffering consecutive defeats to current No. 8 Fort Worth Crowley and No. 1 Denton Guyer at the Mansfield ISD tournament at the beginning of the month.
The Grey Wolves beat Killeen 78-61 earlier in the week.
The outcome also propelled the Eagles into the state rankings — one spot ahead of Shoemaker at No. 16.
Ellison (12-4, 2-1) plays at Temple and hosts Belton tonight and Friday, respectively, and opens play at the Conroe ISD tournament Dec. 28.
Shoemaker (13-4, 2-1) hosts Waco tonight at 8 p.m. before traveling to play Waco Midway in a state-ranked showdown Friday.
The Panthers (12-4, 2-0) remain No. 14 in the polls after defeating Copperas Cove 54-40 on Friday.
Following the holiday break, the Grey Wolves will travel to Allen for the In-N-Out Burger Holiday Invitational.
Regardless of where Shoemaker is ranked when the tournament begins, the Grey Wolves will be tested. Along with the host Eagles, who are ranked second in Class 6A, Class 5A No. 5 Red Oak, Class 5A No. 12 Little Elm, Class 5A No. 14 Fort Bend Hightower, Class 5A No. 16 Fort Worth Brewer, Class 5A No. 23 Bryan Rudder, Class 6A No. 5 Rockwall, Class 6A No. 7 Austin Lake Travis and Class 6A No. 25 Cibolo Steele will be competing.
CLASS 6A BOYS
- No. 14 Waco Midway
- No. 16 Ellison
- No. 17 Shoemaker
CLASS 4A GIRLS
- No. 11 Lampasas
- No. 17 Gatesville
