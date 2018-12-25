The Ellison Eagles haven’t lost a District 12-6A boys contest since opening against No. 16 Waco Midway at the start of December.
Since that 51-50 loss, Ellison (14-4, 4-1 12-6A) has taken down Shoemaker at home and moved one slot above the No. 15 Grey Wolves in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
Now 14th-ranked and atop the 12-6A standings with Shoemaker, the Eagles aren’t too concerned about having a target on their backs.
“That’s what we live for,” said Trendon Stewart. “We’ve been playing basketball our whole lives, so we’ll just take this and keep on moving forward.”
The Eagles head across town on Jan. 2 to face rival Killeen.
Intracity matchups draw the largest crowds for the doubleheader events, especially for the oldest local rivalry matchup.
Ellison coach Alberto Jones Jr. believes the holiday break will allow his team to get settled before facing the Kangaroos.
“Hopefully when we go to Conroe for our tournament next weekend it’ll just be kind of us away from everything,” said Jones. “They’ll get a little break right now to relax and regroup so that when we get to that tournament we’ll get back into the swing of things before we get ready for Killeen and Waco.”
Having experienced the loud crowds and high energy that comes from the doubleheaders, Stewart isn’t too concerned about the team heading to Killeen after the holiday break.
“We just got to keep our heads, play hard and play together and we’ll be all right,” he said.
The Eagles will host the Waco Lions on Jan. 8 to close out the first round of the district race but they have their eyes set on facing the Grey Wolves once more Jan. 22 at Shoemaker, with the possibility of the district title on the line.
54TH ANNUAL CONROE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Friday
- Ellison vs. Katy Seven Lakes, 4:30 p.m., Conroe HS gymnasium ("The Pit")
- Ellison vs. TBD in winner/loser bracket, 7:30 p.m.
