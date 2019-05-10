The Eagles look to bring home another gold medal this year.
For the fourth consecutive year, Ellison will have two athletes competing in the UIL State Track Meet today in Austin.
“It’s been a good run for us,” said Ellison head track coach Jared Shaw. “But we want to continue to go out there and compete.
“And, hopefully, bring home some gold.”
Juniors Stacy Brown and Ikel Hernandez will look to bring home hardware in the triple jump and 800-meter run, respectively.
Brown qualified at regionals with a first-place personal best of 49 feet, 3¼ inches.
Brown will see a familiar face at the state competition today as Killeen senior Vodrick Carter finished second in the regional triple jump.
“It’s really big for the community,” said Shaw. “At the end of the day, we go toe-to-toe with one another and compete with one another, but it’s just big for the community of Killeen.
“At the end of the day, it’s all love, it’s all competition and we pull for one another, so to have guys take one and two is just huge for us as a community, and as Ellison and Killeen as well.”
Brown finished third at the Killeen ISD Relays and took second behind Carter at the District 12-6A meet before taking home gold at the Region II meet.
Brown exceeded his initial goal by more than a foot, but the multisport athlete was slightly disappointed in missing spring football.
“He wasn’t happy about that,” said Ellison athletic coordinator and football coach Todd Wright. “But he needs to go win a gold medal and then come back.”
Hernandez ran a personal best in the 800 at the district meet with a time of 1 minute, 58.22 seconds and will go for the top prize in the state after taking second place at the regional meet with a time of 1:59.53.
And while the day will be filled with competition, the Eagles are happy to represent their town.
“It’s just about seeing the kids being successful, no matter what school it is in Killeen.
“We want success for all of them, and that’s the biggest thing we try to focus on.”
TODAY'S AREA STATE TRACK PARTICIPANTS
- 8:40 a.m. — Jaci McGregor, Salado, 4A girls 3,200 meters
- 9 a.m. — Hunter Haas, Salado, 4A boys 3,200
- 10:30 a.m.— Kyle Stifflemire, Gatesville, 4A boys pole vault
- 11:30 a.m. — Colin Price, Killeen, 6A boys long jump
- Noon — Sage Carson, Gatesville, 4A girls discus
- 1 p.m. — Jordan Morse, Gatesville, 4A girls pole vault
- 4:45 p.m. — Stacy Brown, Ellison; Vodrick Carter, Killeen, 6A boys triple jump
- 6 p.m. — Ikel Hernandez, Ellison, 6A boys 800
- 6:35 p.m. — Colin Price, Killeen, 6A boys 110 hurdles
- 7:35 p.m. — Lampasas, 4A boys 800 relay
- 8:35 p.m. — Cameron Everts, Lampasas; Ace Whitehead, Lampasas, 4A boys 300 hurdles
- 9:35 p.m. — Jaci McGregor, Salado, 4A girls 1,600
- 9:35 p.m. — Hunter Haas, Salado, 4A boys 1,600
- 10:05 p.m. — Lampasas, 4A boys 1,600 relay
