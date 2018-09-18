Jakarta Hope expected Temple to try to make a statement. More importantly, she wanted it.
Looking to capture its sixth consecutive victory, Ellison setter Jakarta Hope knew the Tem-Cats would deliver their best shot in an attempt to end the Lady Eagles’ streak.
It did not work.
Ellison withstood a strong start and moved into a two-way tie for second place in the District 12-6A standings, defeating Temple 25-22, 25-16, 25-21, and following the win, Hope admitted the Lady Eagles are quickly adapting to life as one of the district’s elite programs.
“Every time we step on the court now,” the senior said, “we know the opponent is coming for us, and we have to go out and play our game. That’s what we’ve been doing, and it shows in our record.
“But it feels great to know they’re coming after us, especially when we come out with the win.”
Ellison head coach Sarah Stolley agreed.
“Teams want to play their best games against us,” she said, “and we need to be ready for that.
“I just hope people are recognizing the growth.”
The Lady Eagles found themselves in an immediate battle against the Tem-Cats, falling behind 10-7 after Temple (17-17, 3-4) recorded six consecutive points. The advantage quickly evaporated, though, as Ellison tied the score 14-14 before the teams exchanged runs for the duration of the set.
The momentum carried over into the second set as the Lady Eagles opened with six unanswered points, but the Tem-Cats pulled within two points, 10-8, on the heels of senior Julianna Torres’ back-to-back aces.
But they did not get any closer.
Then, in the third set, Temple created a 10-3 cushion only to see it slowly evaporate as Ellison (23-8, 6-1) earned its first lead at 19-18 before closing the set with a 6-3 run.
“We had moments where we were sticking with them for long periods of time,” Temple head coach JoAnna Vaden said. “We had avenues where we could have been scoring points, but we just didn’t capitalize on them when we should have.”
With the victory, the Lady Eagles join No. 13 Copperas Cove in a tie for second place, sitting half a game behind Waco Midway in the district standings.
Now, after putting itself in the conversation with the district’s top teams, Ellison has the opportunity to prove the program belongs, with consecutive contests against the Pantherettes and Lady Bulldawgs on Friday and Tuesday, respectively.
And Hope does not intend to squander the chance.
“We’ve been taking every game seriously so we could be ready for teams like Midway and Copperas Cove,” the setter said. “This is what we’ve been working for — to play with the top teams.”
