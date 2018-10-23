Despite falling to Waco Midway on Tuesday night, the Lady Eagles achieved a rare feat that head coach Sarah Stolley hasn’t seen — Ellison took a set from the Pantherettes.
“I’m really proud of them,” said Stolley. “We’ve never taken a set from Midway, and I’ve been at Ellison eight years, so I’m really proud of them.
“I know it’s a moral victory, but they’re important for senior night.”
The last time these two teams met in Waco, the Pantherettes (29-13, 15-1) swept the Lady Eagles (30-11, 12-4) in three sets, but this time around Ellison wasn’t going down without a fight as Midway took the match 25-21, 21-25, 25-17 and 25-18.
“We know it’s a district game,” said Stolley. “But we went in knowing if we played them tight, it’s a good matchup for our first round.
“So I told them, we tweak a few things from this game, I think we’ll be good the first round.”
The win clinched the outright district title for Midway, which had already locked up the No. 1 playoff seed with a season sweep of Copperas Cove.
The Pantherettes got off to a hot start, quickly pulling ahead 8-3 in the first set before Ellison battled back to within two, 15-13, with a kill from Reagan Davies.
Midway answered with six straight points and, despite an ace from Ellison’s Chantelle Cancel, took the first set.
“They don’t quit, even when we start down 6-0,” Stolley said of her team. “We claw, and claw and claw.
“I don’t like to get in those positions but I’m really proud of them tonight and they have nothing to hang their heads about. I mean Midway is an awesome program.”
Ellison fought its way back and kept the second set close, tying the game 12 times.
Semira Fields had four kills throughout the set putting the Lady Eagles ahead four times, but it was a late kill from Adelia Puni and consecutive kills from Nasiyah Smith that gave Ellison the 25-21 win.
The Pantherettes woke up in the third set and took an early 6-1 lead. The Lady Eagles battled to within four, 17-13, but it wasn’t enough to catch Midway as it won 25-17.
In the final set, Midway and Ellison rallied four times with Fields taking two of the points for the Lady Eagles with kills.
After trailing 14-8, the Lady Eagles came within three points of the Pantherettes before Midway finished off the match..
The Lady Eagles will open the playoffs at 6:30 p.m. in Italy against Rockwell on Tuesday.
“The commitment of this group of seniors is something that I have been blessed with this year,” Stolley said. “They were up here every day this summer and it’s a very special group of seniors and they’re going to be missed, but I’m looking forward to a few more weeks of season.”
That commitment is what the Lady Eagles believe will be the key to a long postseason run.
“I really think this year, playing Cove and Midway so tight, and good teams in this district, I think it’s helped us prepare for playoffs,” said Stolley. “It’s tough when we get in these moments because it’s win or go home, so I tell them stay calm and stick to what we do well.”
UP NEXT
- Ellison vs. Rockwall, 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday in Italy
