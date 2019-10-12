Ellison's Breezion Spiller (2) leaps into the end zone with no time remaining in the first half as Shoemaker's Za'veon Cummings (22) and Devin Owens (8) defend at Leo Buckley Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Shoemaker's Ty Bell (2) runs for a first down on a quarterback keeper avoiding Ellison's Xavion Davis-Alexander (44) at Leo Buckley Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Shoemaker's Devin Brown (33) escapes Ellison's Davoriun Thompson (17) and runs for a long gain at Leo Buckley Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Shoemaker's Devin Brown (33) runs into Ellison's Xavion Davis-Alexander (44) , Antonio Brunson (24) and other defenders at Leo Buckley Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Shoemaker's Ty Bell (2) dodges Ellison defenders and runs in for a touchdown from the 1 at Leo Buckley Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Ellison's Breezion Spiller dives into the end zone for a 13-yard score against Shoemaker at Leo Buckley Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Ellison's Damashja Harris (3) is tackled by Shoemaker's Pharoah Traynham (37) and Za'veon Cummings (22) at Leo Buckley Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Shoemaker's Devin Brown (33) is tackled by Ellison's Daylan Littlejohn (32) in the red zone at Leo Buckley Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Shoemaker's De'andre Exford (4) is tackled at the 3 by Ellison's Xavion Davis-Alexander (44) at Leo Buckley Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Ellison's Damashja Harris (3) runs for a first down as Shoemaker's Devin Owens (8) pursues at Leo Buckley Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Shoemaker's Morgan Anderson (15) tackles Ellison's Damashja Harris (3) at Leo Buckley Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2019.
The Shoemaker Grey Wolves moved to 3-1 in 12-6A play after securing a 29-28 win over Ellison on Friday night after the Eagles missed a 22-yard field goal on the final play.
Ellison took a 28-14 lead with 11:53 remaining after Breezion Spiller tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Khalid Mendez. But the Wolves answered with two touchdowns, including Ty Bell's 10-yard toss to Vontez Martin with 1:47 to go.
