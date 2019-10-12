The Shoemaker Grey Wolves moved to 3-1 in 12-6A play after securing a 29-28 win over Ellison on Friday night after the Eagles missed a 22-yard field goal on the final play.

Ellison took a 28-14 lead with 11:53 remaining after Breezion Spiller tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Khalid Mendez. But the Wolves answered with two touchdowns, including Ty Bell's 10-yard toss to Vontez Martin with 1:47 to go.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

