Salado took multiple honors on the 25-4A All-District girls soccer team, including Michael Goos being named Coach of the Year.
Three Eagles took superlatives. Sophomore Hannah Reavis shared the MVP honor, while senior Ashlen LaCanne was named Midfield MVP. Senior Reagan Morreale took the Defensive MVP award.
The Lady Eagles won the 25-4A championship and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
Rylie Stewart, Samantha Vargas, Tyler Pierce, Grace Graham and Madison Spradlin made the First Team for the Lady Eagles. Avery Wright, Lauren Wilson, Presley Maddux, Allison Carnahan and Lydia Smith were selected to the Second Team along with Florence’s Raquel Carbajal and Lilli Lane.
Salado freshmen Aubrey Heffner, Ashley Voelter and Madisyn Maddux earned honorable mention. For the Lady Buffaloes, Amelia Angel, Ashlynn Bonnet and Diana Ramirez also received honorable mention.
