Boys soccer champion Salado was well-represented on the All-District 25-4A team released this week.
Salado earned four of the seven superlatives. Constantinos Loullis was named Most Valuable Player. Grandon Rodriguez took Midfielder of the Year honors, and Trey Sheppard was named Goalkeeper of the Year.
Jared Cruddas was named coach of the year.
Loullis, Sheppard and Rodriguez were named to First Team along with Kaden Smien and Manuel Magadan.
Florence’s Manuel Castro was also named to the First Team.
Five Eagles were also selected to the Second Team: Armondo Castillo, Manuel Tonchez, Jack Spradlin, Caleb Chambliss and Nicholas Lemus.
Jose Jaimes was named to the Second Team for the Buffaloes.
Salado and Florence each had three members earn honorable mention.
Matthew Maldonado, Javier Chavez and Chris Ortiz were picked for the Eagles. Bernaro Mendoza, Angel Mares and Hugo Martinez were selected for the Buffaloes.
Salado ended the season 18- 6-2 overall and 8-0 in district play before being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the playoffs last week.
Following realignment earlier this year, Salado and Florence move to District 27-4A next season along with Burnet, Lampasas, Liberty Hill, Jarrell and Little River-Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.