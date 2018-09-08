FLORENCE — Jarrell hit the ground running and never looked back in a 48-15 win over the Florence Buffaloes on Friday.
After winning two games in a row against their rivals, Florence (1-1) wasn’t able to pull off the three-peat at Stampede Stadium. The Buffaloes were victims of self-inflicted mistakes and a dominant offensive performance by Jarrell.
The Cougars (1-1) needed just two offensive plays to find the end zone for their first of seven touchdowns in the game.
Joseph Crathers found a crease in the Buffaloes defense and was off to the races for a 34-yard touchdown run.
Florence fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Troy Douglas was able to recover for Jarrell.
On third down, Heron Rodriguez connected with Cash Colbert on a 13-yard pitch and catch for another Cougars touchdown.
On what appeared to be deja vu, Douglas recovered another Florence fumble setting up a Jarrell touchdown drive.
Jasper Compton burst through a herd of Buffalo defenders on his way to a 24-yard touchdown run.
The Cougars elected to try a 2-point conversion after botching their first two attempts. This time Rodriguez hit Christopher Pursley, giving Jarrell a 27-0 lead.
On the second play of the third quarter, Rodriguez took a quarterback keeper to the house for a 91-yard touchdown, making the score 34-0 Cougars.
Florence committed its seventh fumble of the game on the following possession and Jarrell recovered.
The Buffaloes were able to establish a little offensive momentum when they began passing the ball in the third quarter.
Jarrell committed a pass interference penalty in the end zone, setting up a 5-yard touchdown run by Kelby Vaughn.
The Buffaloes convert a 2-point conversion, but the momentum was short-lived.
Two plays later James Wright broke off a 65-yard touchdown run that gave Jarrell a 48-8 lead.
Jakobi Lewis would put the Buffaloes on the board again with a 68-yard touchdown scamper, but it was too late for Florence to make a comeback.
Florence will travel to Holland next Friday, while Jarrell hosts Riesel.
