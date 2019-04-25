LLANO — Florence and Comfort split Thursday’s Class 3A bi-district playoff doubleheader at Llano High School.
Florence scored six runs in the first two innings of Game 1, which proved to be enough to hold off Comfort 6-3.
Lady Buffaloes junior pitcher Lainey Stone went the distance, limiting Comfort to just three hits and striking out two batters.
Stone did not allow a hit until the third inning.
In the second game, Comfort jumped out to an early lead and held off a late surge to win 9-8. Madalynn Rodriguez and McClain Matsberger split time on the mound in Comfort’s victory.
Florence catcher Hollie Ellis went 3 for 4 in the second game, including a grand slam in the sixth inning that ended the evening for Rodriguez.
But the blast was not enough as reliever Matsberger came in to seal the game for Comfort.
Florence first baseman Unique Rodriquez sent a ball over the left field fence in the second inning of the first game, bringing in three runs. That turned out to be all the offense they would need for the rest of the game.
Rodriguez went 2 for 3 in the game, including a double in the sixth inning.
Comfort first baseman Jordyn Gunnink went 4 for 4, scored three runs and brought in the first run in the second game.
She also capitalized on a fielding error in the sixth inning, scoring from second base as an errant throw went into centerfield.
Game 3 will be played Saturday at Llano High School.
