FLORENCE — The Florence Buffaloes pulled away in the second half for a 31-21 victory over Granger on the second day of the Florence Boys’ Varsity Tournament.
The last time Florence faced the Lions, just two days earlier, the Buffs took control early with an 18-3 run to start the game on the way to a 41-13 win, but it was a different situation Friday night.
The Granger defense found an answer to Florence’s offense and held the Buffs to single digits in a 9-9 halftime tie.
Shots would not drop for Florence in the first half and the Lions tried to keep the momentum going as a basket from center Cameron Clouse gave Granger a 14-11 lead early in the third quarter.
The Buffs answered and got within a point of the Lions as Clayton Brown found Jacob Trussell waiting under the rim for a basket on an inbounds pass.
Trussell capitalized on a Granger miscommunication in the paint and stole a pass, then sprinted down the sideline for a layup to give Florence a 15-14 lead.
After adding another two points on the board, with 30 seconds left in the quarter, Trussell dribbled around the top of the 3-point line to run down the clock before he found Brown open in the post for an easy layup.
Up by five at the start of the last eight minutes, Kelby Vaughn ignited the Florence crowd with a bucket from beyond the arc.
The Buffs kept the Lions at a comfortable distance as Dylan Tamplen added a 3-pointer of his own in the middle of the fourth quarter to increase the lead to 10, 25-15.
Moments later, Carlos Lopez ran down a rebound of a missed shot by Brown in the left corner, then dribbled down the baseline to the basket for a shot that put Florence ahead 27-18.
Alex Reyna dropped a 3-pointer for the Lions late in the game, but Trussell added another breakaway layup to seal the win.
The Buffs advanced in the consolation bracket and will face Holland at 10:15 a.m. today.
FLORENCE 31, GRANGER 21
at Florence Tournament
Granger (21)
Reyna 4, Williams 2, Clouse 14, Miller 1.
Florence (31)
Lopez 8, Brown 4, Tamplen 6, Vaughn 3, Trussell 10.
Granger 3 6 5 7—21
Florence 3 6 10 12—31
3-Point Goals—Granger 1 (Reyna), Florence 2 (Tamplen, Vaughn). Free throws—Granger 4-12, Florence 3-9. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Granger 11, Florence 18. Technicals—None.
Records—Granger 0-5, Florence 5-5.
FRIDAY’S BOYS SCORES
Austin LBJ Bob Hayes Tournament
- Copperas Cove 58, Georgetown 55
Colleyville Heritage tournament
Semifinals
- Colleyville Heritage 70, Killeen 63
Cy-Hoops Tournament
Consolation bracket
- Harker Heights 68, Cypress Ridge 61
Florence tournament
- Florence 31, Granger 21
Glen Rose tournament
- Gatesville 72, Keene 56
Hamilton tournament
- Lampasas 55, Bosqueville 53, OT
Jarrell tournament
- Salado 68, Lago Vista 48
- Marble Falls 64, Salado 63, OT
Pflugerville Panther Holiday Classic
- Ellison 85, Leander Rouse 72
- Cibolo Steele 60, Ellison 42
San Antonio ISD tournament
- 6A TAPPS/SPC No. 9 SA Antonian 63, Belton 46
FRIDAY’S GIRLS SCORES
Jarrell tournament
- No. 21 Gatesville 49, Orange Grove 45
District 12-6A
- Belton 47, Shoemaker 17
- Copperas Cove 58, Ellison 43
- Killeen 49, Harker Heights 36
- Waco Midway 57. Waco 37
