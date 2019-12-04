The University Interscholastic League released conference cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures for the 2020-2022 reclassification and realignment on Tuesday.
Gatesville is the lone area school that will be significantly affected in Feb. 3’s realignment. The high school’s snapshot enrollment of 851 taken on Oct. 25 will drop the Hornets from Division I to Division II in Class 4A. The Division I cutoff was 865.
