HOLLAND — The Holland Hornets beat the Florence Buffaloes 45-8.
The Hornets scored touchdowns on five of their seven first-half possessions and tacked on two in the second half to increase the lead to 45-0.
Florence got on the board late in the third to cut the deficit to 45-8.
The Hornet offense racked up 472 yards in the game, while the Buffalo offense was stifled with only 132 yards.
The Hornets (2-1) scored quickly and often utilizing a balanced rushing attack and formidable passing game.
The Hornets opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run by Brady Shelton after a 14-play, 75-yard opening drive. The Buffaloes blocked the extra point attempt leaving the score 6-0.
After a three-and-out by the Buffaloes, the Hornets scored quickly again. A 38-yard touchdown run by Bryce Bowling, along with the extra point extended the Hornet lead to 13-0.
On the next drive for Holland, Clay Cooper broke off a 21-yard touchdown run. Another blocked extra point made it 19-0 in favor of the Hornets.
After forcing a turnover on downs on the ensuing drive, Holland took over at its own 49-yard line. It took the Hornets only two plays to capitalize, ending with a 51-yard touchdown pass by Zane Spinn to Shelton. The extra point attempt was missed for a score of 25-0.
Another turnover on downs by the Florence offense gave Holland the ball at its own 25. Three plays later, the Hornets were in the end zone again after a 27-yard touchdown run by Spinn. The Hornets held the Buffaloes scoreless the rest of the half and took a 31-0 lead into the locker room.
The second half began sloppily. Florence was held to a three-and-out to open the half, and then the two teams traded turnovers on four of the next six plays.
The Buffaloes got an interception by Kelby Vaughan and a fumble recovery by Christian Broekhuizen. The Hornets got an interception by Shelton and a fumble recovery by Bowling, which was returned 65 yards for a touchdown.
The defensive touchdown extended the Hornets’ lead to 38-0. Holland extended the lead to 45-0 in the second half after a 10-yard run by Ethan Mann.
Florence got on the board with 2:13 left in the third quarter on a 41-yard touchdown run by Jakobi Lewis. Vaughan ran it in for the two-point conversion, cutting the deficit to 45-8.
Offensively for the Buffaloes, Lewis had six carries for 46 yards and one touchdown. Defensively for Florence, Vaughan had one interception and Broekhuizen had one fumble recovery. Cameron Naumann and Brandon Vazquez combined for a sack.
Florence (1-2) is back on the road Friday at Little River-Academy. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
