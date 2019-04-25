Salado tied for the District 27-4A championship with an 11-1 record but swept the competition with five superlatives and 10 players landing on either the first team, second team or being named an honorable mention.
Lady Eagles junior Madison Spradlin was named offensive player of the year, while teammate Grace Graham, a junior, was selected defensive player of the year.
Salado sophomore Avery Wright was named goalkeeper of the year, and Lady Eagles head coach Michael Goos split the coach-of-the-year award with with Kimbery Myhre, of Florence, and Jarrell’s Megan Murphy.
Salado’s Oscar Vargas was named junior varsity coach of the year.
Lampasas’ lone superlative went to Cobie Chandler, who was named freshman of the year. Eight other Lady Badgers were recognized on the list.
Salado juniors Hannah Reavis, Sam Vargas and Mackenzie Miller and sophomore Holly Wright were each placed on the first team, while Taylor Malone and Winter Mendez made the squad for Lampasas. Florence had one first-team selection in junior Lacey Trumble.
Salado, Lampasas and Florence each had a trio of second-team selections.
Allison Carnahan, Presley Maddux
and Maria Pauer were placed on the second team for the Lady Eagles along with Lampasas’ Sydne Bunce, Jordan Denson and Priscilla Rodriguez and Florence’s Erica Ellis, Diana Ramirez and Lilli Lane.
Anna Lesley, Lydia Smith and Aubrey Heffner received honorable mentions for Salado, and honorable mentions from Lampasas were Olivia Zmolik, Kailey O’Donnell and Keona Cartwright.
Florence received a trio of honorable mention selections in VIctoria Medrano, Becca Block and Quetzal Licea.
27-4A All-District
MVP: Brooke Briscoe, Liberty Hill
Offensive Player of the Year: Madison Spradlin, Salado
Co-Midfield Players of the Year: Madi Fuller, Liberty Hill; Tyler Stafford, Academy
Defensive Player of the Year: Grace Graham, Salado
Goalkeeper of the Year: Avery Wright, Salado
Newcomer of the Year: Macy Tabor, Jarrell
Freshman of the Year: Cobie Chandler, Lampasas
Co-Coaches of the Year: Michael Goos, Salado; Kimberly Myhre, Florece; Megan Murphy, Jarrell.
JV Coach of the Year: Oscar Vargas, Salado
First Team
Liberty Hill: Brooke Briscoe, Madi Fuller, Kyla Boliek, Piper Tabor, Katie Wilson. Salado: Hannah Reavis, Sam Vargas, Mackenzie Miller, Holly Wright. Burnet: Kinley Beyer, Karissa Killebrew, Kara Ward. Lampasas: Taylor Malone, Winter Mendez. Jarrell: Victoria Trujillo. Academy: Ella Grace Berg. Florence: Lacey Trumble.
Second Team
Liberty Hill: Abbey Janicek, Bryden Bourgeois, Kylee Bush. Salado: Allison Carnahan, Presley Maddux, Maria Pauer. Burnet: Maxine Spiller, Pheve Musasa. Lampasas: Sydne Bunce, Jordan Denson, Priscilla Rodriguez. Jarrell: Angelica Grado, Emma Handlos. Academy: Emma Respondek, Krystan Edmonds, Johaly Perez Navarro. Florence: Erica Ellis, Diana Ramirez, Lilli Lane.
Honorable Mention
Liberty Hill: Samantha Carter, Haylie Cassady, Emma Stephens. Salado: Anna Lesley, Lydia Smith, Aubrey Heffner. Burnet: Jazlyn Marvin, Caty Crow, Fatima Rodriguez. Lampasas: Olivia Zmolik, Kailey O’Donnell, Keona Cartwright. Jarrell: Somia Coaxum, Reyna Sierra, Ashley Arroyo-Rios. Academy: Melanie Maxwell, Hannah Voss, Alayne Denton. Florence: Victoria Medrano, Becca Block, Quetzal Licea.
