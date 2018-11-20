Salado's Eli Pittman outscored Florence by himself Tuesday night, scoring 29 points in a 61-27 victory at Florence.
Pittman knocked down five 3-pointers, all in a 19-point first half, to help get the Eagles started on the way to their third straight win.
Salado (3-1) led 22-6 after one quarter and continued pulling away.
Sammy Brown, who made Salado's two other 3-pointers, and Jeremy Jarvis each scored 10 points for Salado.
Jacob Trussell led Florence (0-2) with 10 points.
SALADO 61, FLORENCE 27
Salado (61)
Pittman 29, Meyer 1, Scallin 0, Miller 0, R.Brown 2, S.Brown 10, Jarvis 10, Shaver 6, Eschmann 3.
Florence (27)
Gomez 3, Lopez 6, Brown 0, LaBounty 1, Brown 0, Tamplen 2, Trussell 10, Wood 0, Regier 1, Grimm 4.
Salado 22 14 14 11—61
Florence 6 8 8 5—27
3-Point Goals—Salado 7 (Pittman 5, S.Brown 2), Florence 1 (Trussell). Free throws—Salado 6-12, Florence 12-27. Fouled Out—Shaver, Lopez. Total Fouls—Salado 24, Florence 15. Technicals—R.Brown.
Records—Salado 3-1, Florence 0-2.
TUESDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
- Belton 62, Elgin 59
- Brownwood 50, Lampasas 46
- Copperas Cove 62, Pflugerville 60
- Ellison 52, Waco University 39
- Salado 61, Florence 27
- No. 16 Shoemaker 75, No. 24 Pflugerville Hendrickson 66
TUESDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Belton 41, 4A-No. 15 Gatesville 28
- 5A-No. 8 Cedar Park 49, Killeen 38
- Copperas Cove 57, Marble Falls 16
- No. 19 Lampasas 71, Austin Travis 20
- Little River-Academy 40, Salado 33
- San Marcos 53, Shoemaker 39
