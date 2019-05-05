Salado capped off another strong season with 10 All-District 27-4A boys soccer team selections.
The Eagles earned three of the seven superlatives. Nader Smien was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year, along with district champ Liberty Hill’s Colton Walter and Little River-Academy’s Carlos Hernandez.
Caleb Chambliss was selected Defensive Player of the Year, and Alex Pierce Co-Freshman of the Year with Liberty Hill’s Alfredo Chabarria.
Salado’s Jared Cruddas was named coach of the year for the second consecutive season and shared the honor with Jarrell coach Jonathan Colburn.
Lampasas had two superlative selections in Miller Boykin (Midfield Player of the Year) and Matt Cisneroz (Newcomer of the Year).
Chambliss, Smien and Pierce were named to the First Team along with Matthew Maldonado.
Lampasas’ Scooter Cook, Josh Woods and Eyan Sikes were also named to the First Team. Florence’s Angel Mares was also selected to the First Team.
Three Salado players (Nicholas Lemus, Chris Ortiz and David Chavez.), three Lampasas players (Dylan Kannan, Jose Alvarez and Cruz Lucio), and three Florence players(Johnny Jaimes, Hugo Martinez and Bryan Avila) were selected to the Second Team:
Salado, Lampasas and Florence each had three players earn honorable mention.
Cooper Chambliss, Juaquin Tobias and Javier Chavez were picked for Salado. Victor Castruita, Cody Woods and Kaleb Hess were selected for Lampasas. Alexis Moreno, JR Castillo and Kevin Segura represented Florence.
Salado ended the season 12-14 overall and took second in district with a 10-2 record before being eliminated in the area round of the playoffs.
ALL-DISTRICT 27-4A BOYS SOCCER
- Most Valuable Player—Jaron Frye, Liberty Hill
- Co-Offensive Players of the Year—Colton Walter, Liberty Hill; Nader Smien, Salado; Carlos Hernandez, Little River-Academy.
- Midfielder of the Year—Miller Boykin, Lampasas.
- Defensive Player of the Year—Caleb Chambliss, Salado.
- Goalkeeper of the Year—Hayden Heatherly, Academy.
- Co-Freshmen of the Year—Alfredo Chabarria, Liberty Hill; Alex Pierce, Salado.
- Newcomer of the Year—Matt Cisneroz, Lampasas
- Co-Coaches of the Year—Jared Cruddas, Salado; Jonathan Colburn, Jarrell.
- JV Coach of the Year—Carl Gehring, Lampasas.
First Team
- Liberty Hill: Jaron Frye, Colton Walter, Jessie Anaya, Gabe Hernandez, Cade Campbell.
- Salado: Caleb Chambliss, Nader Smien, Matthew Maldonado, Alex Pierce.
- Lampasas: Scooter Cook, Josh Woods, Eyan Skiles.
- Jarrell: Juan Hernandez, Noah Sanchez.
- Florence: Angel Mares.
- Burnet: Eduardo Medina.
- Academy: Aidan Lambert.
Second Team
- Liberty Hill: Mason Shipley, Matthey Shipley, Alfredo Chabarria.
- Salado: Nicholas Lemus, Chris Ortiz, David Chavez.
- Lampasas: Dylan Kannan, Jose Alvarez, Cruz Lucio.
- Jarrell: Riley Hammett, Cayden Sanchez, Jesus Perez.
- Florence: Johnny Jaimes, Hugo Martinez, Bryan Avila.
- Burnet: Jose Flores, Miguel Jimenez.
- Academy: Blake Bundy, Samuel Golovin.
Honorable Mention
- Liberty Hill: Henry Madison, Rhett Hofmann, Vadims Haley.
- Salado: Cooper Chambliss, Juaquin Tobias, Javier Chavez.
- Lampasas: Victor Castruita, Cody Woods, Kaleb Hess.
- Jarrell: Carlos Gonzalez, Enrique Contreras, Juan Teran.
- Florence: Alexis Moreno, JR Castillo, Kevin Segura.
- Burnet: Diego Escamilla, Margarito Olalde, Isaac Sanchez.
- Academy: Gavin Freeman, Jordan Carter.
