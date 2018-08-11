Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.