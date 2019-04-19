ROBINSON — Gatesville was hoping to spoil the state-ranked Rockets’ senior night, but the task was a bit too tall. Tenth-ranked Robinson erupted for seven home runs en route to a 14-2 victory over the Hornets.
Robinson (19-4-1, 8-1) set the tone in the first inning with three home runs and Gatesville (5-19, 2-7) struggled to find an answer.
“They’re in a different league than we are right now,” said Gatesville head coach David Truss.
“We try to stay positive with our kids, as long as they stay positive and play the right way, but we’re just not where they’re at.
“We want to be on that level, that’s our goal. This bunch has worked hard and I can’t complain about anything. They are a terrific group of young men.”
Down 6-1 in the bottom of the second inning, Gatesville had an opportunity for a double play with one out and runners on the corners.
Unfortunately for the Hornets, Jordan Rogers connected for a triple and extended the Rockets’ lead to 8-1.
Mueller started the game with a home run over the left-field wall for Gatesville, but the next seven Hornets up to bat all struck out.
The homer was the first for Mueller all season.
“That hit was big and I’m proud of him (Mueller),” said Truss. “He’s a senior who’s started for me for four years now and it was a great way to wrap up the season against a quality team.”
The Hornets were able to get their second runner across the plate in the top of the fourth inning.
Zane Beaty placed the ball in shallow left field and drove in Junior Ibarra, who made it to first base on a Robinson error.
“Zane is a young player who doesn’t normally start for us, but we use him a lot,” said Truss.
“He’s plays a lot as a role player and he got the opportunity to start tonight.
“He’s a junior, and with the departure of two senior outfielders, I believe he has the opportunity to fill that void for us as a starter next season.”
Gatesville wraps up the season at home on Tuesday against Lorena and Truss knows that is no small task.
“Lorena is very good and really similar to Robinson. They’ve split the season series,” he said.
“My goal is to ultimately be able to play with these guys, because until we can play with them and not get run-ruled then we will never beat them.
“I try and tell our kids let’s go out there and try and play with them and that’s what I want to do Tuesday. Play the game the right way and play it hard and finish strong. If we do those things, then what else can you ask for as a coach?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.