GATESVILLE — China Spring entered the evening as the best team in District 17-4A, and it did not take long to prove why.
The Cougars recorded their first goal less than two minutes into the contest, and they did not slow down, scoring three first-half goals en route to a 5-2 victory against Gatesville on Friday.
With the victory, China Spring (10-0-2) remains unbeaten in district and clinches the district championship entering the final two games of the regular season.
The Cougars needed 119 seconds to get on the scoreboard, and less than 15 minutes later, they repeated the feat, increasing their advantage to 2-0. China Spring pushed its lead to 3-0 in the 23rd minute, and the score carried over into the second half.
In the 59th minute, Gatesville earned its first goal as Clint Gamble’s throw-in landed inside the goal box, where Robert Medina redirected it into the net.
But less than a minute later, China Spring provided a response, reclaiming a three-goal lead at 4-1 with a breakaway goal.
The rapid scoring continued as Joseph Nolte recorded a goal off a throw-in in the 66 th minute to pull the Hornets within two goals, 4-2,but they would not get any closer.
The Cougars posted the game’s final goal with 1:58 remaining.
Looking to return to the playoffs for a seventh consecutive season, the Hornets, who fell to 8-7-3 overall and 4-5-3 in district going into spring break, lost to China Spring 1-0 in their first encounter.
Gatesville is off until March 19, when it returns to the pitch against Waco Connally before closing the regular season with a contest against Robinson.
The Hornets entered the evening fourth in the district standings, holding a three-point advantage over Lorena.
