GATESVILLE — The Hornets got what they wanted, but it just was not how they wanted it
Looking to secure a seventh consecutive playoff berth, Gatesville needed a victory against Robinson in its regular-season finale.
It did not happen.
After holding a one-goal cushion for most of the contest, the Hornets saw their advantage erased in the waning minutes of the game before falling 4-3 on penalty kicks.
Despite the outcome, Gatesville accomplished its goal of returning to the postseason via Lorena’s 2-1 loss to Waco La Vega, but there was no celebration.
“The good thing about this group is that they are highly competitive,” Hornets head coach Scott Campbell said. “They want to win every game, so getting into the playoffs is bittersweet.
“They wanted to get a win tonight, because it was Parent Night, and they wanted to perform for them.”
Luckily, Gatesville gets another opportunity.
The Hornets will open the playoffs next Friday in Mexia against perennial state power Palestine. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The Wildcats lost in the state championship last year.
“We’ve got a tough first-round matchup,” Campbell said.
“We’ve just got to prepare and get a gameplan ready for a really potent and strong team.”
Gatesville struggled to produce shots on goal against Robinson.
After remaining scoreless through the first 18 minutes, Robert Medina snapped the tie to give the Hornets the lead, and the cushion held for almost the duration of the game.
In the 72nd minute, however, Robinson responded, tying the score and swinging momentum.
“It got a little intense,” Campbell said, “but it’s funny, because I already knew the outcome of the Lorena-La Vega game. So, I wanted to get the result now that the pressure was relieved.
“But the kids didn’t know, and they kept playing, got a couple chances, but just couldn’t finish it out.”
The teams exchanged four successful penalty kicks before Gatesville (11-8-4, 5-5-4) missed its first attempt. Three kicks later, Robinson was unsuccessful, but the Hornets could not capitalize, missing the final chance.
Nevertheless, Gatesville’s season continues, and now, the Hornets get an opportunity to upset the team that eliminated them from the 2015 playoffs in the third round.
“Overall,” Campbell said, “we improved, but going into the playoffs, this is a match I would have liked to have won to get a good result and a little momentum moving forward.
“But I’ll deal with it.”
