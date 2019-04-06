MADISONVILLE — The Hornets playoff run came to an end in the Region III quarterfinals Friday night.
Gatesville fell 5-0 to Lumberton at Mustang Stadium. The Hornets (13-6-2) capped off the deepest playoff run they’ve had in their last five appearances.
The Hornets were only able to get past midfield five times in the second half. The Lady Raiders controlled the ball for 68 minutes in the game.
The Hornets kept the game close as they trailed the Lady Raiders 2-0 after the first 40 minutes. Gatesville keeper Stefany Ortiz made 10 saves.
Ocean Ling opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, and Abigayle Leach scored in the 32nd.
But the second half was a different story.
Lumberton midfielder Isabel Bassa set of a chain reaction of shots as she scored off a corner kick in the 51st minute.
In the 55th minute, Kambrie McFarland worked her way up the middle and sent the ball soaring over Ortiz’s head and out of reach to put the Lady Raiders up 4-0.
Reagan Bowman capped the scoring in the 57th minute. Lumberton earned a spot in the regional semifinals next week.
Ortiz finished with 16 saves.
Lumberton won the District 20-4A championship and shut out Center in the bi-district round, and Gatesville’s 17-4A rival China Spring in the area round.
After earning the No. 3 seed from District 17-4A, Gatesville eliminated Madisonville in the bi-district round and District 19-4A champion Henderson in an area-round shootout Monday.
